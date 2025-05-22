"It's heartbreaking" — Survivor 48 star Mitch Guerra gets emotional after being told he'll be voted out

In the finale of Survivor season 48, which was released on May 21, 2025, the remaining five survivors went through various challenges in order to survive. One of those final five contestants was Mitch Guerra, who failed to win immunity on the first day of the finale. The survivors had to toss balls into baskets and earn keys to unlock a puzzle.

Ad

It was Kamilla who won the immunity, and she planned on who to vote against, with Eva. They both believed everyone would vote out Mitch. At the tribal council, the group discussed the immunity challenge and the eventual vote-out. When probed by Jeff, Kyle named Mitch and believed everyone would be voting against him. This in turn made Mitch emotional, as he processed his thoughts.

"It's heartbreaking," said an emotional Mitch.

Ad

Trending

After the vote was held, Mitch was eventually eliminated with three votes against him. This meant, only four people (Kamilla, Kyle, Joe, and Eva) remained in hopes of winning $1,000,000.

More challenges and tribal council meetings led to the winner of Survivor season 48

Ad

Mitch was eliminated and turned into the seventh member of the jury. The next day, Joe and Eva went alone to discuss the upcoming immunity challenge. Eva mentioned that she wanted to take Joe with her to the Final 3 if she was able to win immunity. At the same time, Kamilla and Kyle got together, where Kamilla mentioned that if she were to go ahead in Survivor, it couldn't be with Kyle.

Ad

The two contestants had previously worked together in planning various eliminations, but Kamilla expressed her desire to win the $1 million. She felt that the jury votes would likely be split between them if they went to the final tribal council. The Survivor star planned to put Joe and Kyle in a fire-making challenge if she won immunity.

Ad

This led to the final immunity challenge in which Eva was the first person to be eliminated. The Survivor contestants had to drop balls into a chute and catch them before they fell with one hand behind their backs. If their ball falls to the ground, they are eliminated from the challenge.

Eva was followed by Kamilla and Joe, which meant Kyle won the immunity. Kyle decided to bring Joe to the Final 3 with him.

Ad

After the immunity challenge came the fire-making challenge. Before the challenge started, Kamilla and Eva practiced making fire. Eva even shed tears as she couldn't do so despite trying over and over. Eventually, during the challenge, Eva turned it around and was the first person to get a flame and win the challenge.

While Eva won, Kamilla couldn't get the fire started, which meant she was the last person to be eliminated from Survivor 48. The finalists were Eva, Joe, and Kyle, who even celebrated their achievement the next morning. At the Final Tribal Council, the jury members asked the final 3 some questions about their gameplay.

Ad

The Final 3 were able to put forward their final pleas in front of the jury. After the jury concluded voting, it was revealed that the winner got 4 out of 7 votes in their favor. The winner of season 48 was revealed to be Kyle, with two other votes for Eva and one for Joe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More