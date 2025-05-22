"OH MY GOD???"— Survivor fans react to Joe offering to take Eva's place during the fire task

Survivor season 48 finale aired on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, and saw the final five compete to be the next Sole Survivor. However, during the first Tribal Council of the night, Mitch was voted out.

Ad

As the remaining cast members discussed strategies, Kamilla informed her closest ally, Kyle, that she believed that she would have a strong case to present in front fo the jury if he wasn't standing next to her, and that she would send him to the fire making challenge. However, it was Kyle who won immunity and picked Kamilla and Eva for the challenge.

However, seeing how upset Eva was, Joe offered to take her place and give her his spot in the final two.

Ad

Trending

Fans online reacted to Joe's proposed sacrifice and criticized him for it.

"HES GONNA VOLUNTEER HIMSELF. TO GO TO FIRE???? FOR EVA?? OH MY GOD??? CANCEL THE SEASON," one person wrote on X.

Netizens react to Joe offering to take Eva's place in the fire-making task (Image via X/ @bmerlinhoot)

"This is easily the worst season of the new era. Everyone coddling Eva because she had to go to fire - offering to even take her spot, except for the one person who was eliminated in fire, is a clear example of how the players this season have been so boring," a fan commented.

Ad

"It’s actually really frustrating how coddled Eva has been this whole season I’m sorry… like these men are literally fighting just to sacrifice themselves for her it’s crazy," a tweet read.

Fans were over Joe and Kyle coddling Eva on Survivor season 48.

"I feel like a horrible person for thinking this, but these two guys are basically saying they’re willing to fall on their sword for Eva when she’s had every advantage in the game… I’m so over it!!" a person wrote.

Ad

"Kamilla had been talking to herself and stressed out the entire time making fire. Everyone is silent. The second Eva says one thing, not even freaking out, multiple people say stuff to calm her. Insane how much people baby her," a fan commented.

"I'm all for representation but this is next level coddling and it's honestly not even fair to Eva. She's strong and more than capable of pulling herself together for this moment," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Eva being “coddled” is a statement on everyone who went easy on her, not a statement on her. She didn’t ask for anyone to go easy on her. It’s insulting how she’s been treated and now the “fans” are blaming her for it," a person wrote.

"I feel like treating Eva like porcelain and the babying is actually the opposite thing of what they should be doing. Like ofc you care about her and don’t wanna see her have a meltdown but the instant reaction can’t be “okay I’ll do it for you instead," a fan commented.

Ad

Kyle and Joe consider taking Eva's place in the fire-making challenge in Survivor season 48 finale

Ad

Survivor season 48 finale saw Eva get overstimulated after being picked as one of the contestants who had to build a fire to advance to the top three. However, seeing her reaction to it, Kyle and Joe discussed whether they should check in on her, while Kyle reconsidered his decision.

As Joe went to check in on the Survivor season 48 cast member, Kyle told the cameras that although Kamilla was a tough contender, Eva was having a difficult time. He noted that he heard her and said he was aware there "more layers" to it than just the game, and noted that although it was the most important decision he could make in the game, he might have to step up to the fire instead of her.

Ad

Meanwhile, Joe also offered to take Eva's place in the challenge but the cast member refused. She told him that she was going to do it and praised Joe in a confessional and said he was "incredible."

"This has to be me. I have to learn to do it myself, I have to do this," she said.

Eva ultimately competed in the task herself, defeated Kamilla and made it to Survivor season 48's Top 3.

Ad

Ad

Fans of the CBS reality show commented on Joe and Kyle's behavior towards Eva and felt they were coddling her instead of letting her shine.

Survivor season 48 finale is currently underway and is set to announce the winner soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More