"Caught my first fish" — Survivor 48 star Kyle shares his experience snorkeling with Shauhin and Mitch

On May 13, 2025, a video clip from one of the episodes was posted on Survivor's official Instagram account (@survivorcbs). It featured Shauhin, Mitch, and Kyle talking about their experience on the show and what it meant to live on an island with a group of strangers. For Kyle, it was a meaningful journey, as he got to experience many things he had never done before, including snorkeling.

In the video, titled The Beauty of Survivor, Kyle went snorkeling with Shauhin and Mitch and said:

"I felt like I needed to just sort of calm things down a little bit, like, take advantage of the island. And when you're just floating there, you don't really think about anything. And then pow! Caught my first fish. It was awesome."

The Survivor season 48 alum added that the days were getting more difficult and heavier with tough decisions to make daily. Consequently, he went snorkeling with his male co-stars to efficiently utilize his time on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and take his mind off the game.

Survivor season 48 fame Mitch expresses that his time on the show is something he will "look back on forever"

In the video clip, Shauhin appeared first and stated that if someone had asked him a week before the show if he would have made it to Day 20 of Survivor, he would have said yes. However, now that he had experienced what it meant to be part of the CBS show, he called his previous claim "foolish."

Having experienced the ups and downs and the multifaceted challenges of the game, Shauhin said that if he could talk to the old version of himself, he would tell him that Survivor was "so much harder" than expected.

Shauhin stated that no matter how much anyone studied about the previous seasons to understand the game, no one could prepare themselves for the actual experience, which would not only include making "real tight friendships" with strangers but also teach them the "grit and determination" needed to vote those friends out of the competition.

Kyle echoed a similar sentiment, saying he wanted to go fishing to take his mind off things.

"Heavy day for me. Lots of decisions going on, and I figured out I haven't had the chance to go out and snorkel yet. I've actually never snorkeled before in my life but Shauhin and I had planned to go fishing and Mitch decided to come along too. So it was a great day for the boys to go fishing," he added.

Mitch, on the other hand, admitted he felt frustrated because he knew he was "on the bottom" compared to the other castaways on the CBS show. Even then, he was pleased to be part of the journey with his male co-stars.

"Being out here and getting to share this experience with the boys truly is something I will look back on forever," Mitch remarked.

What to expect from episode 12 of Survivor season 48?

The CBS show will return with a new segment on May 14, 2025. In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, shared by TVLine on May 13, Kyle was shown telling Kamilla about Shauhin wanting to make a move. Kamilla was pleased to hear that, as she planned on using the opportunity to break the alliance between Joe and Eva.

However, Kamilla worried Kyle and Shauhin might not want to blindside Joe. Fans of the survivalist show will have to tune in on Wednesday, May 14, to see if Kamilla can execute her plan.

Stream Survivor on Paramount+.

