Here's why I believe Survivor 48 is not worth watching anymore — it's giving boring

Survivor, a popular CBS show renowned for its cutthroat competition, unexpected blindsides, intense rivalries, alliances, and drama, has lost its appeal in season 48. The season that premiered on February 26, 2025, is inching closer to its conclusion with six castaways remaining, but there is an evident lack of exciting gameplay, rivalries, or even the presence of noteworthy personalities.

Despite episode previews in recent weeks promising game-changing twists or bold moves from contestants, the episodes consistently failed to deliver. In my opinion, the last two episodes (April 30 and May 7) felt dragged, monotonous, and repetitive.

The storyline of Mary trying to convince Kyle and Kamilla to take action against Joe continued from one episode into the other, resulting in the obvious elimination of Mary in the May 7 episode. Tribal Councils are generally interesting and filled with drama, but this week's episode fell flat for viewers as Mary's vote was as predictable as it could be.

There has been no change in strategy regarding alliances or rivalries that could result in dramatic consequences. Kyle and Kamilla have consistently failed to break Eva and Joe's unbreakable bond, while Mitch and Shauhin appear as isolated figures, as floaters, who do not contribute much to the equation.

Reality TV demands conflicts and drama to appear engaging, especially a show like Survivor, which is known for such content. However, season 48 has failed to meet the expectations as the castaways are playing a safe game based on trust and feelings, unwilling to take risks, even now, when the competition has reached its last stage.

I believe it takes away from the entertainment value, making it boring and not worth watching anymore.

Survivor season 48 started strong, but is now a lost cause

Survivor season 48 promised a great season, especially when players like Sai, Mary, and Cedrek emerged to the forefront. In one episode, Cedrek gave a "stipulation" to Sai and Mary to resolve their issues, and only then would he not vote against them. Once the ladies agreed, Cedrek eliminated his ally, Justin.

Although a bad strategic move, it added to the tension and made the show entertaining. Sai, who carried a grudge against Cedrek for initially voting for her, in another Tribal Council, cast her vote against him, even when she knew the consensus wanted another player out. These are moments that people remember and expect from a show like Survivor.

In the latest episode, Kyle and Kamilla cast their votes in favor of Mary's elimination instead of targeting Joe, whom they actually wanted to eliminate. Kyle, while speaking to the cameras, confessed that he did not want to hurt Joe, Eva, or Shauhin, his alliance members, by backstabbing them. He revealed that they confided in him about personal matters, and he did not wish to betray them.

Situations like these, where contestants are afraid of breaking hearts and unwilling to become the villain, convinced me to believe that Survivor season 48 was not worth watching anymore. It allowed a contestant like Joe, who mostly remained under the radar and panicked at the possibility of getting nominated, to reach the later stages of the show, instead of Mary, who was far more interesting than him.

Instead of rivalries and strategic schemes, the season presented viewers with hero characters. While it did produce a few wholesome moments, it took away from the essence of Survivor because there was no one to counter these people.

In one episode, Star gave away her Idol to Eva, prompted solely out of emotions. In another segment, netizens saw the emergence of an alliance between David, Joe, Shauhin, Kyle, and Eva, which failed to showcase aggressive gameplay or any major changes besides bonding over their love for milk and making the other contestants appear as floaters.

In my opinion, the contestants of Survivor season 48 focused more on the "team element" and loyalty, qualities that I believe do not help castaways go far in the competition. Moreover, the same storylines — Eva winning advantages, Joe quietly surviving each episode, Kyle and Kamilla failing to execute their plans — have continued for several episodes now, making the show monotonous.

David standing for Mary during her elimination in the latest segment was, in my opinion, the only eye-catching moment, and that says a lot.

Netizens on X have expressed a similar sentiment. One wrote:

Thus, I believe this season of the CBS show has lost its appeal and is not worth watching anymore. Quiet personalities, emotional gameplay, unexciting alliances, and more contribute to my claim.

Survivor season 48 can be streamed on Paramount+.

