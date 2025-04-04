"Pure LeBron move" — Survivor 48 fans react to Sai outrunning Charity to take the challenge advantage

Survivor season 48's latest segment, released on April 2, 2025, saw Sai secure an advantage before the castaways participated in the season's first individual immunity challenge at the merge. As Charity neared victory, Sai suddenly emerged out of the woods and outpaced her.

Ad

When the castaways received a sign for the advantage, Star read the message written on it.

"Some will feast, some will not, and only one will be immune... hidden somewhere is an advantage to help. Be the first to find it. Go!" it said.

The advantage allowed Sai to skip the team round of the immunity challenge and head straight into the individual endurance section. Moreover, she received a pass to enjoy the merge feast along with the winners of the first round of the immunity challenge.

Ad

Trending

Sai entered the endurance challenge with the winners of the first round — Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star — but lost after failing to balance a ball on a block. Kyle outlasted his contenders and became the first winner of individual immunity.

Survivor fans on X commented on Sai overtaking Charity during their footrace to the challenge advantage. While some praised Sai, many were surprised to see her come out of the woods. One netizen even said her run was a "LeBron move," a reference to American basketball player LeBron James' gameplay.

Ad

A Survivor fan reacts to Sai's performance (Image via X/@HarrisHarrisev9)

"Sai came outta nowhere to get that advantage! Pure LeBron move! BLOCKED BY SAI!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"SAI COMING OUT OF NOWHERE AND GRABBING THE ADVANTAGE BEFORE CHARITY… THAT WAS ICONIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" another fan commented.

"Sai coming out of nowhere, snatching the advantage right in front of Charity - she’s giving Queen of the Jungle," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor fans praised Sai for outperforming Charity in the race to get the advantage.

"MOTHER SAI SWIPING THAT ADVANTAGE FROM CHARITY," a user reacted.

Ad

"Sai came out like a thief in the night to snatch that advantage," a person commented.

"Sai popping out of nowhere to grab that advantage ahead of Charity was one of the wildest things I’ve seen," another fan wrote.

"Sai literally came out of no where to snatch that advantage from Charity lol like her green clothes blended in with the foliage," one user posted.

Ad

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"F**k all the Charlie Brown metaphors, nothing will top Sai zooming past Charity to yoink that advantage," a person reacted.

"I absolutely love Sai popping the hell out of nowhere to swipe this advantage from Charity," another netizen commented.

Survivor 48 star Sai lists the food she ate at the merge feast to those who lost the immunity challenge

Ad

After Sai rejoined the rest of the Survivor castaways at the beach, she did not waste much time before listing all the food she and the other winners enjoyed at the merge feast. While she spoke, most of her co-stars on the losing team listened silently.

"We had pineapple, cantaloupe, we had pomegranate, which I tore up. Chips with salsa, nachos, hot wings, mozzarella sticks, soda," she said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shaunhin exclaimed that he wanted a mozzarella stick. In another scene, while speaking to Mitch and Charity from a hammock, Sai added items to the list, mentioning brownies, cookies, chocolate chips, and orange soda.

Hearing that, an upset Mitch said, "Well, I'm so glad that you won, okay?" while Sai chuckled, reminiscing about her victory.

Ad

At the Survivor feast, the winners also discussed strategies, deliberating which contestants to target for the Tribal Council. Star pitched Charity's name and asked Kyle if he would be okay with that. He answered that he was comfortable with the plan because the game was no longer tribe versus tribe.

Soon after, they spoke about Eva having an immunity idol and Mitch holding a block-a-vote advantage. However, Star, who handed the idol to Eva, pretended not to know anything about it.

Ad

Meanwhile, at camp, the contestants planned to target Sai. At the Tribal Council, Sai received the second-highest number of votes, sending Charity home.

Survivor season 48 continues every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback