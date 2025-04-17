"It's a shame" — Survivor fans react to Chrissy's shocking vote out

Survivor season 48 returned with a new episode, titled A Rift Between All of Us, on April 16, 2025. The episode saw Chrissy get removed from the competition with eight votes in favor of her elimination. While Kamilla was also being considered as a potential evictee, the castaways decided to vote out Chrissy during the Tribal Council, displeased with her opinion on the alliances formed.

Ad

Before the Tribal Council, the contestants discussed two names for elimination: Chrissy and Kamilla. While Joe and Kyle preferred to take out Chrissy, Mary and David wanted to evict Kamilla. After noticing that Kamilla's name was being considered, Kyle, her secret ally, pleaded with Joe and convinced him to vote for Chrissy by saying she was targeting him.

With Shauhin's support, Kyle was prepared to cause a rift in the group and stand up against David, Mary, and Eva, who wanted to take out Kamilla. However, he did not have to execute his plan since Chrissy's monologue during the Tribal Council convinced them to flip their votes. Chrissy frustrated David by saying she did not want the "superman guys" to take the game away from the "mighty mouses."

Ad

Trending

David opined that Chrissy's perspective was unfair before adding that he would fight against it. Survivor fans on X commented on Chrissy's elimination, expressing disappointment over her exit. They also praised her for voicing her concerns and calling out the alliances.

"On any other season, she would make it right to the end and have an epic mom like final tribal. Poor Chrissy, she gave way too much of her strategy during tribal. It’s a shame," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Chrissy getting his sole airtime for ending these douchebags of nasty alpha males. MOTHER!!!" another fan commented.

"Chrissy may have shot herself in the foot but I fully support her decision to refuse to be a doormat and to at least try. The edit buried her but she was screaming the same things a lot of us have been screaming at our TVs for weeks. Respect," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Survivor fans were unhappy with the outcome and applauded Chrissy for speaking her mind at the Tribal Council.

"Chrissy FINALLY got some freakin QUALITY AIRTIME and THEY CUT HER FOR LITERALLY NO REASON -- MAKE IT MAKE SENSE," a person commented.

"Oh chrissy we didn’t deserve u- nobody else got the b*lls to call em out or even REALIZE the men + eva are being handed the game," another fan commented.

Ad

"Well Chrissy I thank you for SPEAKING UP against the grain you will be sorrowly missed but hey at least my 4 are still in it," one user posted.

Other Survivor fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"I’m so sad tonight’s choices were chrissy and kamilla because chrissy gave us so much drama and I was living for it couldn’t it have been a MAN?!" a person reacted.

Ad

"CHRISSY YOU WERE QUEENIE FOR S**TTING ON THE HONESTY ALLIANCE U WILL BE MISSED," another netizen commented.

"I'm gonna fight" — Survivor fame Chrissy clashes with David during Tribal Council

Ad

When Survivor host Jeff Probst asked the castaways to comment on the group dynamics, Chrissy spoke up and called out David's alliance with the "strong guys," saying she wanted to "open the game a little bit," instead of letting a few dominate it, while the rest watched from the sidelines. Chrissy added it was her perspective and nobody else's.

Meanwhile, David shook his head in disapproval. When Jeff asked him why, the Survivor star said:

Ad

"I think it's funny that it's such a taboo for Chrissy for the strong guys to get together. But we have people who get together based off gender, people who get together based off strategists and social players. Why now she's so upset that the one season the strong guys say, 'enough is enough,' that she's all up in arms?"

Ad

Chrissy retaliated by saying she was not "up in arms," but admitted it was "hard to watch" the takeover. When David wondered if he was supposed to let himself and people like him "get used as shields" as they were in previous seasons, Chrissy countered, saying she was not part of those seasons.

Ad

David then told the Survivor star she was on the "wrong season," because he would not entertain her perspective. Hearing that, Chrissy replied:

"No, I'm just not gonna sit back and watch it, is what I'm saying. I'm not gonna sit back, I'm gonna fight. That's all I'm doing is putting up my dukes."

While casting her vote, Chrissy regretted expressing her views and feared jeopardizing her position in the game. Her concerns became a reality as she was voted out of the series with eight votes.

Ad

Survivor season 48 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET only on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More