Survivor season 48 finale - Release date, where to watch, and more

With a new cast of rivals, gameplay, and historic tribal councils, Survivor season 48 premiered on February 26, 2025. A reality show in which competitors are left abandoned in a far-off place with nothing more than their clothing and the winner receives a million dollars.

Its debut season aired in the summer of 2000, and the CBS reality show will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year. Additionally, the show presents its 48th edition, which has been packed with twists and turns as it approaches its much awaited returnee-filled season 50.

CBS will air the Survivor season 48 finale on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The previous episode showed Mary Zheng being removed from the game, and the odds could be in the favor of Joe Hunter. Contestants Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter are the apparent favorites to win the game, according to Parade.

Survivor season 48 finale date and time

Survivor season 48 finale will air on May 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. This season has continued to air 90-minute episodes. However, the upcoming finale will run for three hours, as reported by IMDb.

The contestants who have been eliminated from Survivor 48 so far are:

Week 1: Stephanie Berger

Week 2: Kevin Leung

Week 3: Justin Pioppi

Week 4: Thomas Krottinger

Week 5: Bianca Roses

Week 6: Charity Nelms

Week 7: Saiounia "Sai" Hughley & Cedrek McFadden

Week 8: Chrissy Sarnowsky

Week 9: David Kinne

Week 10: Star Toomey

Week 11: Mary Zheng

Mary's elimination

Mary Zheng became the fifth juror after being voted out in the most recent, penultimate episode. Joe will compete against Eva Erickson, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, and Shauhin Davari in the show's finale. According to Mary, Hunter would probably win the season.

In an interview released on May 8, 2025, Mary told the New York Post that some of her castmates have even gotten "death threats" because of her removal and that fans have gone too far in their criticism.

“When you’re watching a show, you wanna be entertained, right? But when you’re playing the game, you wanna feel safe, you wanna feel seen and you wanna win, and those are two completely different objectives," She told the publication

Meanwhile, Survivor season 48 competitor David Kinne said earlier this season that if he couldn't return home victorious, his fiancée back home would end their relationship. Later, on April 24, 2025, he confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the relationship had ended when he didn't end up winning.

Who remains in the competition?

The competition remains tough and is still not yet over. The remaining players on Survivor season 48 are as follows

Eva Erickson from Rhode Island is a PhD candidate who is 24 years old.

Joe Hunter, a fire captain from West Sacramento, California, is 45 years old.

Software engineer Kamilla Karthigesu, 31, resides in Foster City, California.

Kyle Fraser is a Brooklyn, New York-based lawyer who is 31 years old.

Shauhin Davari is a debate professor from Costa Mesa, California, who is 38 years old.

Waco, Texas is home to 34-year-old P.E. coach Mitch Guerra.

Hosting and filming

Jeff Probst has been hosting Survivor for all 48 seasons and has called well over 1,000 challenges. He will continue to host the seasons to come. The latest season was filmed between May and June of 2024.

As reported by The Fiji Times in April 2025, a fresh group of castaways is in Fiji filming the 49th version while fans wait around speculating about who will win Survivor season 48. Instead of running for 39 days like the first 40 seasons, the season will follow the "new era" pattern of 26 days.

The eagerly awaited season 50, which will include a cast of all returning participants, will then be hosted by Jeff.

Watch Survivor season 48 finale on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET only on CBS and next day streaming on Paramount+.

