"She was out the door" — Survivor star David Kinne reveals that his girlfriend left him because he lost the show

The ongoing Survivor season 48 premiered on February 26, 2025. In episode 9, released on April 23, David Kinne was eliminated after his fellow contestants, Shauhin and Eva, flipped their votes against him.

After his elimination, David gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, which was published on April 24. He revealed that he wasn't just fighting for the money while he was on the show, but also for his girlfriend. However, his girlfriend ended things with him after he was voted off the show.

"A few weeks after she found out I didn't win, she was out the door," David said.

In the interview, David also talked about his relationships with his co-stars and what happened on the day he was eliminated. He also revealed that he was now dating another woman.

What more did Survivor star David Kinne say about the show affecting his relationship?

In a previous episode of Survivor season 48, David Kinne had mentioned that his girlfriend would leave him if he didn't secure that win. The Entertainment Weekly interviewer noted that the remarks were made about 10 months ago, when Survivor was still filming, and asked him about his current relationship status.

In response, David revealed that his girlfriend left him a few weeks after she found out that he didn't win.

"So as many people probably laughed at that whole thing, it was unfortunately true," he added.

He shared that things on his dating life side were going well at present because he is dating the most incredible woman. He called her "phenomenal" and added that he is feeling blessed because he has her. He even said that he was glad he didn't win the million-dollar prize money because if he did, he wouldn't have lost his previous girlfriend, and this new one wouldn't have entered his life.

Survivor star David Kinne reveals scenes that didn't make the final cut

Kinne further said there was no bigger scene than the Reward/immunity challenge he did with Joe and Eva. He revealed that Joe had promised never to vote him out, but that part was not shown in the show.

He also shared that there was a moment when they had considered getting Mary in on the strong five alliance, where Shauhin went to him and said:

"I know you're pretty close with Mary, and she makes a lot of sense, but what about Kamilla?"

The reality TV star said that it was ascertained that he was thinking of working with her. He said other similar moments made him suspicious of Shauhin as well, but acknowledged that it was hard for the show runners to include everything in the final cut.

"So there were a lot of little tiny signs that ultimately painted a picture of which I was like, 'Wait a minute, something's going on here,'" David added.

In the interview, David said that he believed that one could totally win Survivor by playing an honest game. He said that he himself, alongside Joe and Eva, followed the same and addressed the true happenings of the show. That being said, David noted the nature of the game and mentioned that they had to lie to someone on the outs every once in a while.

For more updates on Survivor season 48, fans of the show could follow its official Instagram account, @survivorcbs.

