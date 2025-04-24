Who won Safety Without Power advantage in episode 9 of Survivor 48? Details explored

Survivor 48 aired episode 9 on April 23, 2025, and featured the return of the Safety Without Power advantage. This twist allows a contestant to leave Tribal Council before votes are cast, keeping them safe for that round, but they cannot vote. In this episode, Eva Erickson won the advantage during a secret mission that took place late at night.

After winning the taco reward, Eva received a scroll that told her to leave camp while others were asleep. She found an extra vote advantage, but was given the choice to risk it for something else. She took the chance and won the Safety Without Power advantage.

Eva chose not to gamble again, which could have given her an immunity idol but might have taken away the advantage she had just earned. Back at camp, Eva decided to share the news with Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle. She did not inform David or Mary, showing a possible shift in alliance. As tensions grew between alliance members, this new advantage gave Eva more control in a changing game.

Eva finds the Safety Without Power advantage during a late-night mission in Survivor 48

Eva’s late-night mission took place after the taco reward in Survivor. She waited until others were asleep and left camp. Shauhin noticed her absence and informed Joe. Eva found an extra vote and was given the choice to risk it for a better advantage. She went ahead with the gamble and received the Safety Without Power.

Later, she was offered another decision— to risk her new advantage for a possible Immunity Idol. The odds were not in her favour, so she chose to keep what she had already earned. Once back at camp, she told Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle about the advantage. Kyle later informed Kamilla about it as well.

By sharing the news with only some group members, Eva gave information to Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle but did not tell David or Mary. This decision came as tensions were already rising within the alliance in Survivor. The people she informed later discussed the situation among themselves, while others were left out of the loop.

David tries to stay in control, but the vote turns against him

As Eva gained ground, David tried to maintain control over the game. He pushed for Kamilla to be voted out and spoke to Mary and Eva about the plan. However, Kyle disagreed and spoke with Shauhin, suggesting that David was targeting them by going after Kamilla. Shauhin agreed and wanted to keep Kamilla safe.

David also approached Eva with the same plan, but she began to feel uncertain in Survivor. She shared her thoughts with Joe and Shauhin, who were already growing suspicious of David. Joe became more doubtful after a conversation in which David insisted he hadn’t broken the group’s trust, even though Joe felt otherwise.

At the immunity challenge, Joe, Kyle, and David were the final three. David lost focus and stepped off his platform, allowing Joe to win. He picked Eva, Shauhin, and Mitch to join him for the reward. Back at camp, David continued to push for Mitch to go, believing Shauhin would play an idol for Kamilla.

At Tribal Council, Eva stayed aligned with her new allies in Survivor. David was voted out with five votes. As he left, he picked up his torch and exited without protest. His earlier comment about feeling he should have won the challenge reflected his disappointment. His elimination marked the end of the “Strong Five” alliance and opened up the next phase of the game.

Watch new episodes of Survivor 48 streaming every Wednesday on CBS.

