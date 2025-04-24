Survivor season 48 episode 9 recap - Eva secures another advantage while David gets blindsided at Tribal Council

Survivor season 48 episode 9, Welcome to the Party, premiered on CBS on April 23, 2025. The episode continued from the previous episode, which created issues between the alliance after Chrissy openly called them out before her elimination.

Tensions only grew as episode 9 featured alliance members David and Kyle questioning trust in the group after differing over last week's eliminations.

After Joe won the challenge to secure immunity for himself and Mitch, Shauhin, and Eva, David teamed up with Maria to throw out Mitch. However, to his surprise, he was blindsided by the newly formed alliance and received six votes, leading to his elimination.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tensions continue to rise among disagreeing alliance members. Concentration is key in this week’s individual immunity challenge. Then, a secretive midnight journey turns not so secretive when tribemates notice this player sneak out of camp."

What happened on Survivor season 48 episode 9?

At the start of Survivor Season 48, Episode 9, Shauhin was worried after seeing his name come up again at Tribal Council. He wanted to know if everyone had truly voted together or if someone was secretly targeting him.

Elsewhere, David confessed to Kamilla that he had considered voting her out, which caused more tension in the alliance. Kyle had tried to protect Kamilla, while David wanted her gone.

The next morning, the alliance discussed their next move. Eva suggested targeting Star because she was a strong competitor. David kept pushing for Kamilla, but Kyle tried to sway Shauhin by pointing out other threats in the group.

Seeing Kyle and Shauhin as a potential threat, when David and Mary tried to reach out to Eva, she dismissed the idea and focused on the upcoming challenge.

Later at night, Eva followed a clue that led her to a powerful advantage, the Safety Without Power. With a new advantage by her side, she chose not to further push her luck by fighting for the immunity idol. However, her absence was noticed by Shauhin, and he wasted no time in alerting Joe.

On Day 17 of Survivor season 48, the contestants participated in a challenge that tested their endurance. Star became the first player to drop out of the challenge, followed by voters, until David and Joe were the only two standing. Despite David’s earlier dominance, Joe emerged victorious and earned both safety and a reward picnic.

To further solidify his bond with his alliance, Joe invited Mitch, Shauhin, and Eva to join him. Meanwhile, Davin and Mary, who were unaware of Kyle and Shauhin's growing threat, decided to target Mitch during the Tribal Council voting.

But at Tribal Council, the cracks in the alliance shattered completely. In a shocking blindside, David was sent home with six votes against him, while Mitch received only three.

Survivor season 48 contestants who are still on the show

Of the 18 contestants who entered the competition, 10 have been eliminated so far. The names of the remaining contestants are as follows:

Kamilla Karthigesu : 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada

: 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada Kyle Fraser : 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, Va.

: 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, Va. Mitch Guerra : 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Tex.

: 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Tex. Eva Erickson : 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, Minn.

: 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, Minn. Joe Hunter : 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, Calif.

: 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, Calif. Shauhin Davari : 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, Calif.

: 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, Calif. Star Toomey : 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia

: 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia Mary Zheng: 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, Md.

Survivor season 48 episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

