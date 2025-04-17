“I’m sick” — Survivor fans react to Joe, Eva, and David’s alliance

Survivor season 48 episode 8 was released on April 16, 2025. The episode witnessed the remaining contenders once again competing in an immunity challenge, which made the alliances of the season a little more apparent. The episode eventually saw Chrissy getting voted out by an 8-1 vote.

Joe and Eva teamed up for their next challenge, while David paired with Mary. After the challenge, David told Mary that he wanted to get Kamilla out because that would stop Shauhin from using her vote against their alliance. Kyle and Joe, on the other hand, thought getting Chrissy out was a wiser move.

Joe tried persuading David to go for Chrissy instead, as he thought that made more sense, but David was hell bent on his decision to take Kamilla out. Kamilla got a whiff of the situation and even called David "stupid". She stated that he shouldn't be on Survivor but should call Joe and Eva instead and go to the Olympics.

Their eventual alliance caused Chrissy's elimination, which caused the fans of Survivor to come to X to react to their alliance.

"YES KAMILLA!!! Speak on that jury management. I need David, Joe, and Eva GONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Survivor I’m sick," a fan said.

"If Joe, Eva, or David end up winning this season, I’m officially calling it the WORST season of the new era," said another.

"Been a while since I disliked someone on the show like I do David, Eva, and Joe. It feels good to be back," added a third.

"Underrated moment but Kamilla saying David, Joe, and Eva should’ve just joined the Olympics had me cackling," wrote another.

Some fans of Survivor stated that they thought Kamilla would break their alliance in the coming episodes.

"Oh I just know Kamilla is gonna work on flipping Joe and Eva against David next week for trying to act like a dictator in this annoying “strong people” alliance," an X user wrote.

"I called the fandom turning on Joe/Eva weeks ago. But didn’t expect the holier than thou bravado from David too. We ride for Kamilla and Kyle from here on," wrote another.

"F*c*k David, f**k joe, f**k Eva. Do any of these people have a brain? Is it the strong person alliance or the lobotomy alliance??" commented one.

"Ironically, me intensely not wanting Joe, Eva, David or Shauhin to win this season made this episode very compelling for me. If Kyle or Kamilla somehow find a way to win this season, I’ll probably end up loving #Survivor48 lol," wrote another.

What else went down on Survivor season 48 episode 8

For the split Tribal event, the contestants had to make pairs of two, where the alliances of the season became apparent. Joe paired with Eva, David with Mary, Shauhin with Kamilla, Kyle with Chrissy, and Mitch with Star. Looking at the unfair strength of some of these pairs, Mitch and Kyle went up to to David and Mary and pitched on being the new six-person alliance.

In the immunity challenge, while the other pairs secured their places, Shauhin and Kamilla, and Mitch and Star came in last. In the second stage of the challenge, though, these pairs caught up, and it was Mary and Eva who were left out. Eva eventually secured her win by hanging on to the pole they were supposed to stand on.

The losing teams, i.e. Shauhin and Kamilla and Mitch and Star, then had to battle it out in another challenge to secure their vote on the next tribal council. Here, Kamilla won, while Star lost her council vote.

In other news, Eva found a scroll in the bowl of tortillas she earned during the immunity challenge alongside four other pairs. She hid the scroll from everyone because she wanted to have something that only belonged to her.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 come out on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

