Survivor season 50: Franchise reveals fan voting for the upcoming season

Survivor season 50 has been confirmed and will be released in 2026, with the title Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. The upcoming season of the show is titled thus because of the power the viewers will have over everything that goes on in the game.

Survivor 50 will see viewers at home deciding on the contestants and voting for tribe members. They will also have the power to choose the cast members who get eliminated and have to leave the island.

The host, Jeff Probst, announced the twist, noting that it was a way to celebrate 50 successful seasons of the franchise by giving back to its fans. It is worth noting that Probst has been hosting the American version of the show since it began airing in the US in 2000. He has hosted all 49 seasons of the show

What more do we know about the Survivor season set to be ruled by fans

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans would see viewers vote for everything on the show, from the color of each tribe group to the game twists, and also if the finale should be live or taped. The fan engagement is to make the season unpredictable for the players and exciting for those participating in the voting system.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published in February 2025, Jeff Probst, the host, opened up about his idea of fan engagement. He thanked the fans, stating that they were the "whole reason we've been on so long." Probst said that the team appreciated the fans' "loyalty of sticking with us."

"Even if they don’t love every idea, they don’t quit on us," he added.

He explained that the fans would have the choice to go back to the show's roots, all while having the choice to polish the show's future. While a lot of the things are revealed about the season, some aspects will only unravel as the season grows with the audience's votes.

Where to vote for Survivor 50, and which categories are open for voting?

The voting for season 50 is already open and can be accessed at survivor50cbs.votenow.tv. The first category that is open for voting is the immunity necklace category. On the website, the fans are presented with two options of immunity necklace designs to choose from.

The second category is tribe supplies. The two options posed here are "Give them their camp supplies" or "Make them earn their camp supplies." Each of these options comes with its respective message.

"I want to give the tribes their camp supplies at the beginning of the game. Survivor is hard enough—at least let them start on equal footing so they can start building shelter to protect themselves from the elements," the first one reads.

The second one is for those who want an instant disparity to be created among the tribes, giving one an early advantage, while testing the others' "resilience, morale, and ability to adapt."

The third thing the voters can choose is the season 50's twists. The first button is for people who don't like twists and want to keep them rare, while the second option is for people who love twists and want a lot of them. The explanation for this choice stated that the right twist at the right moment could change the course of the game.

A screenshot from the season 50 voting (Image via votenow.tv)

The first twist was for people who liked a cleaner game and didn't like twists coming in the way of their play. It was for those who thought twists blew up strategies and social skills that the players took time to create.

The second twist was for people who liked excitement and uncertainty, and liked to keep players on their toes. This is for anyone who wants the players to rethink their strategy. Now, which permutation combination among these comes out will be for the fans to see when the show releases.

For more updates on Survivor season 50, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @survivorcbs.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More