 ⁠"I'm glad he's out"— Survivor fans react to shocking double elimination and Cedrek's vote out

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode titled, Survivor Smack Talk, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The segment saw the cast get divided into two groups as they attended two tribal council ceremonies instead of one.

Ad

In a shocking twist, as the 12 castaways voted in groups of 6 on who to eliminate, two contestants, Sai and Cedrek, were eliminated from the show. However, since Sai was part of the first tribal council of the night, she was evicted, while the latter became part of the show's jury, who would play a part in deciding the winner at the end of the season.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on the double elimination twist and on Cedrek's vote-out online.

Ad

Trending

"Cedrek was an awful player and I’m glad he’s out," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Cedrek - who was the FIRST person to lose todays immunity challenge - is the one being voted out?? What is this season," a fan commented.

"There’s something hilarious about Sai and Cedrek getting voted out on the same night but never seeing each other again in the game," a tweet read.

Fans of season 48 termed Cedrek and Sai's elimination the "biggest failure" of the split-merge twist.

Ad

"The build up of this trio’s dynamic just for Sai to get voted out 5-0 at a tribal that Cedrek and Mary didn’t even get to attend is one of the biggest failures of the split merge tribal twist, or tbh any twist in general, and that’s saying something," a person wrote.

Ad

"Sai making the merge and then getting voted off with both Mary and Cedrek not present is the definition of narratively unsatisfying," a fan commented.

"All that buildup. The Cedrek vote mystery. Framing Shauhin. Taking out the most social (and whiney) player, Mitch. Only for the most obvious targets to go," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"The ultimate Cedrek move would have been to trip and fall and snuff out his own torch. He thought he had game. LMAO," a person wrote.

"Idk king that was a boring move and im not for this kumbaya survivor bs. Sai and Cedrek back to back is nasty and this gameplay is making me miss 46," a fan commented.

Ad

Sai and Cedrek get eliminated in Survivor season 48 episode 7

Ad

In Survivor season 48 episode 7, an immunity task decided the order of the tribal councils. In an immunity task, the castaways were divided into Orange and Purple teams.

Those in Team Orange were Star, Joe, Mitch, Chrissy, Eva, and Sai. Team Purple consisted of Kyle, Shauhin, Cedrek, Mary, David, and Kamilla. Since the first team lost the challenge, they were sent to the first tribal council of the night.

The tribal council session saw the season 48 cast member Mitch block Sai's vote in an attempt to save himself and survived elimination. Sai got the boot after receiving 5 votes that sent her packing.

Ad

During the second Tribal Council of the night, the remaining cast members all cast votes on who they thought desvered to go home. After much deliberation over strategies, alliances, and panicking over how votes could shake things up, Shauhin and Cedrek found themselves in danger. However, with 5-1 vote out, the latter was eliminated from Survivor season 48.

Fans online reacted to Cedrek's elimination and recalled his performance during the immunity task.

Ad

Episodes of Survivor season 48 air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More