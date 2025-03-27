"Extremely inspiring"— Survivor fans react to Eva opening up about her autism after an emotional moment 

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on CBS. The episode, titled, Master Class Deception, saw the castaways compete for another chance at immunity; however, for one contestant, the task proved to be more difficult than the others.

Eva, who completed the task just in time, had an emotional reaction to the cast as she screamed and cried as the rest of the Lagi tribe hugged her. Vula tribe's Joe also comforted her and reminded her that she was in a "safe space." After taking a moment, Eva explained to the season 48 cast what had happened and revealed that she was diagnosed with autism many years ago.

Eva's vulnerability and the cast's response to the same earned the castaway praise online as several fans reacted to the emotional segment online. One person wrote on X:

"What a great story, and extremely inspiring to others that you CAN do it and thrive. Good on Eva!"

"Agree. As someone who has Autism, I commend Eva for having the courage to tell the world but more importantly her fellow competitors. I’d be so afraid that they’d use it against me in the game," a fan commented.

"I knew the moment was coming, and I thought it would be about this, but that didn't stop me from tearing up," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 chimed in on Jeff's emotional reaction to Eva's story:

"This show is amazing for scenes like this. It was awesome to see everyone rally around Eva after she was brave enough to share her story. I love this cast and Eva is an inspiration to so many people out there," a person wrote.

"I've never cried so much during survivor. These beautiful people have Jeff crying too," a fan commented.

"I bet you that Jeff cried because he was thinking of his family and his daughter Eva/Ava which he reminds her of. What a beautiful episode. Ava has my love & respect now, whether she ends up," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Tonight’s Survivor wrecked me. Eva’s raw moment, Joe’s hug, Jeff crying—it was real, honest, human. That’s what reality TV should be. I was full-on ugly crying. Beautiful," a person wrote.

"Mannnnnnn I never expected #Survivor to make me cry, but tonight it did. And this was *BEFORE* Jeff started crying himself and then I lost it even more," a fan commented.

"Doctors told my parents I would never live independently"— Eva opens up about being diagnosed with autism at an early age in Survivor season 48 episode 5

In Survivor season 48 episode 5, Eva opened up about having autism. She told the cast after the immunity challenge that she wanted to talk about something that was really important to her and that she was "ready to tell her story and revealed that she was diagnosed as a child.

"The doctors told my parents that I would never live independently," she added.

The Survivor season 48 star added that they also noted that she would never "hold a job," and "at most," she could have hoped to marry someone else with autism. The castaway said her parents did not give up on her and said they had gotten her the help she needed by putting her through different treatments and gave her all the support she needed.

The Survivor season 48 star added that she had never viewed her autism as a "roadblock" and that it wasn't something to work around. Eva added that it was part of who she was and there was nothing bad about it.

However, she revealed there were still things she struggled with and recalled her emotional reaction upon finishing the immunity task. Eva said she had "episodes" when she got overstimulated and ungrounded.

"And I would lose control of myself and luckily I was able to still finish the challenge. I can't believe I finished that," Eva added.

While the cast members clapped for her, Eva added that when she finished the task, everything "came over" her and she felt overwhelmed. She recalled herself screaming, which the cast also witnessed, and praised Joe for being there for her since he was the only one who knew what was happening.

Eva said Joe's support meant the world to her, and it was "beyond the game" for her. Several eyes got teary as she spoke, and the Survivor season 48 contestant urged the others to "take a step away from the game" to understand that it was something that she had to deal with.

Eva added that everyone who had autism should not feel ashamed of asking for help. She thanked everyone present for letting Joe support her. Host Jeff Probst praised Eva for being vulnerable and choked up as well.

Fans online reacted to the emotional segment online and praised Eva for opening up about her autism on national television.

Fans can watch the emotional segment online by streaming Survivor season 48 episode 5 on Paramount+.

