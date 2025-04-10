What happened to Survivor season 43 winner Mike Gabler? Details explored

Mike Gabler was one of the many Mikes, who participated in the generational show, Survivor. Season 43 of the reality survival show was released in September 2022, and Mike Gabler was the winner.

Ad

Like another alum of the franchise, Mike White, who carved a niche in the field of direction, Mike Gabler went for phillanthropy, his field of passion. The second oldest American to ever win the coveted title gave the $1 million of his winning money to help valuable causes.

By far, Mike Gabler has chosen 10 veteran organizations to give his money and assistance to. Some of these organizations are non-profits that help people with PTSD or traumatic brain injury or are at risk of suicide. Other organizations on his radar fulfill educational needs, ones that cater to children who require special care, and organizations that help military veterans.

Ad

Trending

Mike continues to help out these organizations by promoting charity-related events on his Instagram accounts. The Survivor winner also showcases his adventurous side on social media. On his Instagram, he is seen fishing, spending time in the wilderness, diving, and traveling.

Some of the many things Mike Gabler from Survivor season 43 does

Mike Gabler is one of the very few celebrity names, who have held hands with charities that support military veterans. In an interview with VA's Veterans Experience Office, published on March 27, 2023, Mike Gabler shared what charity meant for him.

Ad

"I’ve had the opportunity to serve but never the honor of serving," he said.

Ad

He also emphasized the fact that since the veterans served the country, it was now its citizens' duty to serve them. He called the experience "special" and added that saving even one life through his efforts was incredible to him. He also shared that the money he donated was going to help transform many lives for many years to come.

Mike Gabler never revealed his plans to donate the entirity of his Survivor earnings while he was filming the show in Fiji. He kept mum about his plans with the money even during the final Tribal Council where other contestants voted for him to win. In the said interview, Mike mentioned how he almost told the contestants his plans with the money.

Ad

"I immediately shied away from that because I didn’t want in any way, shape or form to be using Veterans, using the population I care about deeply, to help me win," he said.

He thought it was the wrong approach and even deemed it "shady" because he thought people would call him out for using the Veterans to win.

Ad

Where does Survivor contestant Mike's inspiration for serving the Veterans come from?

Mike comes from a healthcare background as he has worked as a heart valve specialist for more than a decade and is still employed with Edwards Lifesciences. His experience in the medical sector inspired him to help the Veterans with their health.

Ad

Another reason he feels related to them is because his family consisted of men who served the nation. His father was in the army, and some of his uncles also fought in the Vietnam War. Growing up, he saw the survivors of the platoon struggling with mental and physical illnesses. He also witnessed veterans who lost their troop mates in the war and some who came back with amputated body parts.

Ad

Citing his reason for the help, Mike stated:

"Growing up, we would always take our hats off and stand for the National Anthem... I have a very patriotic family because so many people have served. In fact, I’m one of the few who didn’t. So, this is my contribution."

Lastly, he finished the interview saying that even though his wife needed a new car and he had payments that were due, he was glad he decided to use the money for a cause larger than himself.

Ad

For more updates on Mike Gabler's life, fans of Survivor can follow his official Instagram profile, @gablermike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More