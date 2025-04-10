“I have it all” — Survivor 48’s David Kinne lays out what he brings to the game

David Kinne arrived on Survivor 48 at age 39 as a stunt performer from Buena Park, California, competing on the Civa tribe. During pre-game interviews, Kinne made his position clear:

"I mean, I know a lot of people say this, but I truly think I have it all. I mean, I got the social skills, I have the charm, I see you smiling, and I obviously have the physical prowess and mental capacity to get me through.”

He continued,

“I don't really have an Achilles heel. I have a personal motto: 'It's not ego, it's history.' Everything I've done, I've come out ahead. Could step a little bit into arrogance, I don't know, but hey, it won't be arrogant though if I win Survivor, so we'll see."

Stunt performer turned Survivor 48 contestant aims for challenge wins

As per his LinkedIn profile, Kinne's career began with six seasons of whitewater rafting instruction in Colorado. In December 2016, Survivor 48 star started performing stunts with Feld Entertainment, executing live shows.

His work expanded to Universal Studios Japan for regular stunt performances. As of present, he works at The Walt Disney Company as a stunt performer from November 2022.

During his career, Kinne completed a year-long international tour with Feld Entertainment, performing across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and The Philippines. In the Survivor 48 introduction clip, Kinne set specific goals for his performance, stating,

"I'm not gonna lie - my Survivor bucket list is just winning more challenges than any other person before."

He also explained his mindset towards challenges,

"Living under pressure has just been part and parcel of my life. So no matter what challenges come my way, I'm always gonna be able to remain calm and composed, and I think it's gonna bode very well for Survivor."

In Survivor 48 episode 3, which aired on April 12, David Kinne explained his urgent need for financial stability stems from his relationship situation. His girlfriend, who wants to raise four children as a stay-at-home mother, requires financial security to move forward with their future. At 32 years old, she expressed time sensitivity about starting their family.

Kinne addressed his tribemates about the direct connection between winning the game and maintaining his relationship. He shared that his girlfriend would end their relationship without the financial means to support her desired.

The million-dollar prize represents more than a game victory to Kinne. He frames it as essential funding for his personal dream of building a family. This motivation drives his gameplay, making the competition a means to secure both his relationship and future family plans.

Challenge performance

In Survivor 48's second immunity challenge, Kinne showed strong swimming skills and helped the Civa tribe win with Mitch Guerra. At camp, he formed an alliance with Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Chrissy Sarnowsky. In the third week, Kinne shared his personal story with Kyle.

When Fraser commented positively about Kinne's trailer living arrangement, calling it "sick," Kinne responded directly:

"No that's not sick. Why would I want that? I think that's pretty pathetic. It's a very humbling experience."

The conversation marked his first significant strategic revelation to fellow tribe members. His time on screen focuses primarily on challenge performances and tribe interactions.

For more updates on David Kinne, fans can follow Survivor 48 contestant on Instagram - @flyhighdivelow.

