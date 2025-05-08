Survivor season 48 episode 11 recap: Jeff makes a wrong call while Mary fails to follow coconut etiquette

Survivor is a long-running American reality show that is hosted by executive producer Jeff Probst. In the show, the contestants are placed in an isolated location, where they must compete in various challenges in order to win food, fire, and shelter for themselves.

In the previous episode, Mary attempted to put together a "weird-ass motley crew" against Joe's "core four." After Joe won immunity, Star and Mary were put up for elimination, out of which Star was voted off five times to Mary's three. Star became the fourth member to be eliminated.

The latest episode of Survivor season 48 saw Mary chopping up all the coconuts to eat, which the other contestants didn't like as it was against the "coconut etiquette." Jeff Probst made a wrong call during the immunity challenge, but soon corrected himself as one more contestant departed.

What happened in Survivor season 48 episode 11?

Mary returned to camp after Tribal Council from the previous week. She proposed an alliance to Kamilla and Mitch, and suggested they work together to split Joe and Eva's partnership. Kamilla considered the idea at first, but felt like she needed to convince Kyle and Shauhin to join. When Mary approached Kyle, he was intrigued, but due to his connection with Joe and Eva, he couldn't fully decide.

Meanwhile, on Survivor, Mary's reputation suffered when she chopped up all the coconuts to eat, instead of saving some for later. She told Eva that she wouldn't get coconuts as a reward, so she might as well eat them all.

"No one's gonna wanna keep around the person who doesn't know proper coconut etiquette," said Kamilla Karthigesu.

Soon, a boat arrived at camp and asked one of the contestants to go with it for a special task. To decide who would go, the group drew rocks, and Eva was chosen. On the boat, Eva had to stack blocks in a circle to protect her vote. If she could stack four rows, she would be safe. If she stacked eight, she would gain the Knowledge Is Power advantage.

The Survivor star decided to stack four which kept her safe. When Eva returned, she recalled the events to others. While Eva mentioned that she didn't need any more advantages, Mary again pitched to break up Joe and Eva's partnership. Later, in the immunity challenge, the final seven contestants competed in an obstacle course challenge.

The course ended with a word puzzle that had to be assembled into a freestanding arch. Joe was the first to complete the arch but had an incorrect word. Kyle finished next with a mostly correct solution, but had an error on the backside. Before Kyle could fix his mistake, Kamilla and Joe caught up.

Kamilla ultimately completed the puzzle correctly, and while Jeff thought Joe finished first, he corrected himself and gave the win to Kamilla. As the reward winner, Kamilla chose Mitch and Eva to join her for a sushi lunch. The Survivor star mentioned that Mitch had been eating less during his run in the show, and that's why she wanted to take him.

"But Joe got there first, Joe win... No, I'm wrong. Your puzzle's wrong. Kamilla's puzzle's right, Kamilla wins," stated Jeff Probst.

At the feast, Eva discussed her plans to save her idol and use it to save Joe if she won immunity. Meanwhile, Mary tried to create "a bit of chaos" by telling Joe he was the biggest threat, and she would vote for him. Joe became paranoid as he thought Mary must have an idol. He approached Shauhin, Mitch, and Kyle, where Shauhin tried to calm Joe down.

At this week's Tribal Council, Mary was voted out as she received four votes and became the latest member of the jury.

