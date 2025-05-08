"So rigged"— Survivor fans react to Eva winning the Knowledge is Power advantage 

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The episode saw the cast deal with the aftermath of Star's elimination as Mary attempted to break up Joe and Eva by eliminating Joe.

She spoke to Kamilla and the latter admitted they needed to vote out the male cast member and slowly started strategizing with the others, including Mitch, as they believed it could be their last chance to change the game and blindside either of the two contestants.

The following day, the castaways saw a man arrive at their camp with a boat. He gave them a note that revealed that they needed to select one person to get on the boat for a journey. If they couldn't, a person would have been picked at random.

The contestants picked rocks to decide who would go, and Eva went on the journey. She competed in another task for an advantage and returned to the camp with the Knowledge is Power advantage.

Fans online reacted to Eva winning yet another reward and claimed the game was rigged in her favor. One person wrote on X:

"It’s so rigged for Eva to win worst season ever."

"F*CK THIS GAME IS SO RIGGED WHAT DO YOU MEANNNNNNN EVA WENT ON THE JOURNEY TO WIN THE ADVANTAGE LITERALLY EVERYONE ELSE WOULD NEED SO F*CKING RIGGED F*CK EVA F*CK SURVIVOR," a fan commented.

"I f*cking hate this show so much like how is she winning everything it’s so obviously rigged," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further criticized production for Eva winning "everything" on the show:

"Does anyone not believe producers aren’t rigging it for Eva to win #Survivor48? She gets rewards, journeys, immunity. Everything. This season sucks, because it’s boring and blatantly rigged. Am I the only one to think that?" a person wrote.

"So are they just going to hand Eva the mill/win on #Survivor48? It's pretty obvious #Survivor is tailored for her. It's irritating. Also, my annoyance w/ her has nothing to do w/ her autism & everything to do w/ (from what we see) her not giving the “weaker” castaways a chance," a fan commented.

"listening to Eva brag to the people on the bottom that she had the chance to get an advantage they could have used to further their game but decided not to because she’s so comfortable in her spot," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Giving her their idols, bringing her to every reward, letting her talk to them as if they were below her…They are all treating Eva like the hen with with the golden egg, I wouldn’t be surprised even Production is taking her to the hotel at night…" a person wrote.

"I don't think I've ever hated a girl on reality TV more than Eva and this is coming from someone who is feminist and roots for women mostly on reality TV like she's so unrootable and unstanable," a fan commented.

Eva wins the Knowledge is Power advantage on Survivor season 48

In episode 11 of Survivor season 48, Mary started strategizing with the other castaways to get Joe out. She was upset after the previous tribal council during which Star Toomey was eliminated, and believed she needed to turn things around since the other name that came up during the vote out was hers.

As the strategizing was underway, a boat appeared at camp, and the man in it handed them a note which informed them of another task. The note revealed that one of the cast members had to go on a journey and that if they couldn't, there would be a random selection. The castaways used rocks to decide who would compete in it, and Eva went on the journey.

To win the Knowledge is Power advantage, she needed to stack tiles with four levels. However, if she failed, she would lose her vote at the tribal council. The cast member completed the required levels with ease but wanted to try to gain a better reward and started to build a tower with five tiles. However, Eva changed her mind midway and kept her advantage.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Eva winning another advantage and were upset to see the female cast member winning yet another advantage, and claimed that production had something to do with it.

Tune in next Wednesday at 8 pm ET to watch what happens next on Survivor season 48 on CBS.

