Survivor season 48 episode 10 recap: Joe gets another immunity while Star is sent home

Episode 10 of Survivor season 48 was released on April 30. The episode saw the game getting even more intense as the contestants inched closer to the finale. After the previous episode saw Kyle and Shauhin teaming up to blindside David, with the support of his own allies, Joe and Eva.

Ad

In this episode, Joe was their initial target, but an immunity win saved him from going home, and Star took the brunt. The episode was titled My Enemies Are Plottin' and saw 8 players going into the reward challenge and the immunity challenge with the hopes of securing a win.

While the reward challenge was won by Kyle, the immunity by Joe, the Star received a majority of the votes at the tribal council and was booted from the game.

Ad

Trending

What went down in Survivor season 48 episode 10?

After David was blindsided in the Survivor last episode, Mary, his closest ally, developed mistrust for Joe and Eva, two players she had closely associated with. Eva assured her that if a vote was coming her way, she would tell her. She then went to her allies, Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle, and told them about her conversation with Mary— and the four of them agreed on keeping Mary as a number.

Ad

Ad

Mary, on the other hand, went to her allies, Star, Kamilla, and Mitch, and decided on targeting Joe next. Further in the episode, Star asked Mitch to stick together as a team of four, which the latter thought was laughable because it was Star who voted for him at the Tribal Council.

Joe, on the other side of the island, thought of bringing in Kamilla and Mitch into their alliance of the final four to together reach the final six. When he pitched his plan to Kamilla, she revealed to him that the bottom four were trying to eliminate him.

Ad

While talking to Kamilla personally, Kyle told her that while Joe was serious about keeping her, he (Kyle) could give her a chance to vote out Joe, as long as no one knew about it. Then came the Survivor reward challenge, where all eight contestants had to drag a buoy through the sand, along a rope. They had to do all this with their hands and legs tied, and had to land three rings on a throwing target.

Ad

The reward for this challenge was that the winner would get to go to a neighboring island for some fried chicken and waffles. While Shauhin, Eva, and Kyle started off well, Kyle maintained his lead and won. He then chose Eva, Shauhin, and Kamilla to take to the island.

Joe said in a Survivor confessional that he left Mitch, Star, and Mary out because he wanted them to conspire against Joe and strengthen their decision to eliminate him. Then came the Survivor immunity challenge.

Ad

Ad

In the said challenge, there was a tension rope balancing a wobbling platform where the players had to stack blocks to spell "immunity". At the start of the game, Jeff, the host, offered them a bag of rice, which would last them till the end of the game. His condition was that to have it, three players would have to voluntarily sit out of the immunity challenge.

But given the tensions and the uncertainty each player faced, none of them volunteered to sit out. By the end of the challenge, Joe finished his stack first and won the immunity. Now that Joe was safe from the elimination, his rivals started to think of a target.

Ad

Star suggested that she and Mitch should go for Shauhin, but he was unsure. Mary asked Kamilla to eliminate Kyle, which was a big no-no for the latter, and coaxed her to go against Mary. She went to Joe and Kyle and told them what Mary had told her and united them to keep their focus on Star instead. Her plan worked as Star was voted out.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 come out on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More