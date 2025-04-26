"I don't care what I have to do" — Survivor 48 star Mitch Guerra admits in a deleted scene that he’s determined to win

Survivor 48 continues to show key moments, and a new deleted scene has revealed more about one player's strategy. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive published on April 24, 2025, a clip from episode 9, which originally aired on April 23, showed Mitch Guerra talking about his focus on staying in the game.

In the deleted scene, Kamilla Karthigesu reads Tree Mail hinting at an endurance challenge, setting up the Immunity/Reward challenge. Mitch, a 34-year-old P.E. coach, talked about how important this stage of the game is.

"I don't care what I have to do. If I have to pass out holding onto whatever it is, then I'm going to do it," he shared.

Mitch has come close in challenges during the season but had not yet won an individual Immunity Necklace. The deleted scene showed his approach before the challenge and the pressures players are facing. The clip also showed Eva Erickson speaking about her interest in the upcoming challenge.

Mitch and Eva prepared for the endurance challenge in Survivor 48

In this deleted scene of Survivor 48, Tree Mail suggested that the next challenge would be a test of endurance.

"Focused with your jaws clenched tight, white-knuckled until your fate is sealed, if your mind drifts for even a moment, it may be your name on the last vote revealed," Kamilla read aloud.

Mitch responded by explaining that at this stage, it's either win or go home, and he was "not ready to go home yet." Throughout the season, he had come close to winning several challenges but had not yet secured an individual Immunity Necklace.

Mitch said that winning food and safety had become more important than ever. He shared that he was ready to push himself to the limit to stay in the game. Eva Erickson also reacted to the Tree Mail.

"I am so ready for a challenge," she said.

As a member of the Strong Five alliance, Eva said that facing strong players made the competition feel more complete. Explaining how she felt before the challenge,

"It makes it more fun, more competitive," she added.

The deleted scene showed the different pressures faced by players inside and outside the main alliance. Mitch, who was not part of the Strong Five, focused on survival, while Eva, who was inside the alliance, focused on maintaining strength.

Despite their efforts, both Mitch and Eva lost the endurance challenge in Survivor 48. However, the vote that night worked out for both of them, allowing them to stay in the game for another round.

Joe wins Immunity as plans shift at Tribal Council

During the Immunity challenge in Survivor 48, Joe Hunter and David Kinne were the final two left competing. Mitch and Eva both lost before the final stage and did not win the necklace. Joe outlasted David and earned individual immunity. Joe’s win changed the voting plan. With David now unsafe, the Strong Five alliance and their allies agreed to vote him out.

Mitch, who was not part of the main alliance, benefited from the decision and stayed in the game without needing to use an advantage. After the challenge, players discussed how important it had become to remove strong physical players like David.

Eva, who had earlier spoken about enjoying strong competition, also took part in the plan to vote him out. Although Mitch had said before the challenge that it was "win or go home," the outcome helped him continue in the game without winning individual immunity yet.

New episodes of Survivor 48 airs every Wednesday on CBS.

