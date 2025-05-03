Where to follow Survivor 48's Star Toomey? Age, job and more details explored

Survivor season 48 featured Star Toomey, who was eliminated in the episode that aired on April 30, 2025. Star is 28 years old and works in sales. She studied business administration and has been in the sales field for nearly four years. Her role involves selling mobile and internet services.

Star currently lives in Augusta, Georgia. Star announced her participation in the show through her Instagram account @startoomey, where she continues to share updates and behind-the-scenes content about her time on Survivor.

Throughout her time on the show, Star participated in team and individual challenges and took part in strategic discussions within the tribe. Her decision not to use the "shot in the dark" advantage played a role in her elimination. In interviews after the episode, she explained her reasoning and commented on interactions with other contestants.

Survivor 48 contestant Star Toomey's background, education, and family details

Star Toomey was born on September 25, 1996, in Monrovia, Liberia. She currently resides in Augusta, Georgia. She studied business administration at the University of South Carolina, where she was also part of the college basketball team. Her student-athlete profile lists her parents as Lawrence and Samantha Toomey and mentions she has two siblings, Lawrence and Hillary.

Star spoke about her late father in multiple interviews. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly on May 1,

“I am chasing my dream believing in myself and living and enjoying life as my dad would have wanted,” she said.

Star also mentioned in her exit interview with Parade on May 1, that she is married and has a son named Silver Mars, who turns one in July. She shared that she used her son’s upcoming birthday as the reason to take time off from work to participate in Survivor.

Star’s elimination, relationship with Eva, and reactions to the game

Star Toomey was eliminated on Day 19 of Survivor 48 after attempting to flip the vote against the majority alliance. In her exit interview with Parade, she discussed the decision not to play her “Shot in the Dark,” despite advice from Mitch Guerra. Star believed that using it would have confirmed her position as a target,

“This is the only thing I have left,” she stated.

Star felt the numbers were on her side and expressed confidence in her position, acknowledging that this may have worked against her. She also reflected on her relationship with Eva Erickson. The two had a tense early dynamic, but after Eva disclosed that she is autistic, Star gave her the immunity idol publicly as a gesture to move forward.

She explained, “I get it now,” referencing her understanding of Eva’s communication style and noting personal connections through family members on the autism spectrum. Despite this gesture, Star later saw Eva advocating for her elimination, saying, “I thought we were friends.”

Regarding how she was perceived in the game, Star said being called “chaotic” felt like a projection. She said she often kept to herself and focused on basic tasks at camp, such as sleeping on the bamboo for support.

“I honestly think that people just didn’t want to take the time to understand me,” she added.

Star attempted to organize a shift in the game alongside Mary and Kamilla but was unable to gain support from Mitch, partly due to her earlier vote against him. She explained that his hesitation to commit indicated that the plan would not succeed. After her exit, Star became the first member of the jury.

Survivor 48 episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

