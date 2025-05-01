"I never felt so solid" — Survivor 48's Joe feels confident before Star's surprise elimination

Survivor 48 returned with episode 10 on April 30, 2025, continuing the season’s shifting alliances and strategic plays. As the game entered its final stretch, several players evaluated their positions. Joe, feeling secure in his alliance with Eva, Kamilla, and Mitch, said:

“We got eight days left in the game and I never felt so solid with my alliance.”

That confidence proved well-placed, as Star — one of the few openly targeting him — was eliminated at Tribal Council. Star had tried to form a new voting bloc with Mary, Kamilla, and Mitch to shift the numbers against Joe, but the plan did not gain traction. Meanwhile, Eva also commented on her standing, saying:

“I’ve built up an artillery of weapons… we can get to the final four and everybody else can’t really do anything about it.”

With the majority alliance remaining intact, Star became the next player voted out of the game. Before leaving, she delivered a second rap during her final words, closing out an episode that also featured a returning reward challenge and an individual immunity win for Joe, his third of the season.

Joe wins immunity as tensions rise in Survivor 48

This week's episode included a reward challenge where players crawled through the sand with their arms and legs bound, using their mouths to drag buoys. Kyle won the challenge and chose Eva, Kamilla, and Shauhin to join him on the reward — a move he admitted was meant to isolate others.

Kyle said that they were going to be "pissed," referring to Star, Mitch, and Mary. He hoped this would push them to align with Kamilla against Joe. Back at camp, Mitch was reluctant to trust Star's plan. When Joe won the immunity challenge, Mitch informed Shauhin that Star had targeted him, undercutting her strategy.

At the immunity challenge, players had to balance and stack blocks to spell "immunity." Jeff Probst offered rice if three players sat out, but no one accepted. Joe went on to win the challenge, which marked his third individual immunity victory. Eva talked about how confident she felt about the game's current stage.

“I don’t picture anyone trying to make a move on me or my core people,” she remarked earlier in the episode.

Star's plan falls through as vote shifts in Survivor 48

Star, Kamilla, Mary, and Mitch briefly discussed forming a new group to target Joe in Survivor 48. However, once Mitch backed away from the idea, the numbers collapsed. Kamilla shifted back to her original alliance, and the vote came down to Star or Mary.

At Tribal Council, Mary addressed her former ally, David, calling him paranoid after his exit. Star, meanwhile, delivered a final rap titled It's Time to Go and gave a shoutout to Jeff Probst, saying:

“Hit me where it hurts, uncle JP.”

Though Star didn't receive extended focus earlier in this season of Survivor, her energy stood out in the moments she appeared. Her two raps in the episode were part of a unique sendoff. Her gameplay often shifted between ideas, which may have affected how others perceived her reliability in alliances.

Joe's immunity win sealed the vote direction, and with limited support left, Star became the next to go. With just a few days left, the remaining castaways may now start reassessing who poses the biggest threat to reach the end.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Survivor 48 airing every Wednesday on CBS.

