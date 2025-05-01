"It's her own fault"— Survivor fans blame Star's elimination on her giving Eva an immunity idol

In Survivor season 48 episode 10, fans saw Joe's name come up multiple times to be voted out at the tribal council. However, he safeguarded himself by winning immunity. The castaways then plotted and deliberated on who to eliminate and Mary and Star's names came up. Ultimately the latter was sent home with 5 votes against her and became the 4th jury member of the season.

Ad

Fans online reacted to Star's elimination and believed she was responsible for going home after she gave her immunity idol to Eva earlier in the season. One person wrote on X:

"She gave away an idol. Sad to see her go, but it’s her own fault."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

""Dealt a bad hand" didn't she give away the idol to Eva who voted her off without a second thought. Star just wasn't a good player, and that's OK," a fan commented.

"I’ve been trying so hard to defend Eva all season but the way she talks about Star KILLS ME like girl she gave you her idol!!!!!! Why does that mean nothing to you???? You don’t have to be best friends but like nothing???! At all????!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Star's time on the show:

"sad to see her go but I’m obsessed with Star not playing her shot in the dark honestly. she came to play SURVIVOR and respected the sanctity of tribal council by keeping her vote wow," a person wrote.

"Star was criminally under-edited and despite that still became a fan favorite. She was authentically genuine in expressing herself and played this game with a refusal to go with the flow that was infectious to watch. I’d love to see her get a second chance," a fan commented.

Ad

"The way this cast ostracized Star right from the beginning never felt right with me. Eva voting Star out before 3 non alliance members after Star literally gave her an idol is just nasty. Star you deserved better than this cast," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Star clearly the best person on the season and I need an explanation ASAP for why the editors haven't been showing her and the other contestants talk about her the way they do...." a person wrote.

Ad

"We need to have a real discussion around why Star’s visibility was intentionally downplayed. She was clearly a magnetic presence on that island, but I guess it was more important for the editors to illustrate how blatantly obvious it is that Joe and Eva get to the end," a fan commented.

Star passes on playing her Shot in the Dark and gets eliminated from Survivor season 48 with five votes against her in episode 10

Ad

In Survivor season 48 episode 10, titled, My Enemies Are Plottin', Eva, Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, Mary, Mitch, Shauhin, and Star continued their time on the show, strategizing how to further their individual games and keeping their allies safe as well.

Eva spoke to Mary about the previous tribal council and promised her to let her know beforehand if the others were thinking of eliminating her. Hearing this, the later spoke to Star and Kamilla to strategize against Eva, Joe, Kyle and Shauhin and devised a plan to eliminate Joe if it was an option.

Ad

However, since Joe won the immunity task, he was safe in the upcoming tribal council which shifted Star, Kamilla and Mary's target to Shauhin. However, when Mary suggested Kyle as an alternate instead, the latter told Joe and Mitch about her plan. In hopes of eliminating Mary, Kamilla tried convincing them to vote for her instead of Star.

However, at the Survivor season 48 episode 10 tribal council, Star decided against using her Shot in the Dark which could have earned her immunity. Ultimately, she received 5 votes while Mary received 3 and was eliminated from the show.

Ad

Fans of Survivor season 48 reacted to Star's elimination online and while they were upset to see her go, some felt it was her fault since she gave away her immunity idol to Eva early in the season.

Episodes of Survivor season 48 can be streamed on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More