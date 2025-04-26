“Not just gonna sit there passively”- Survivor star David Kine shares why his behavior changed before his elimination

Survivor season 48 episode 9 was released on April 23. This episode saw David Kine getting eliminated, and with his elimination, the Strong Five alliance of the show lost one of its members.

After his eviction from the show aired, David gave several interviews and talked about his experience. In one such interview with TVLine, published on April 24, David discussed why his behavior changed before his elimination.

"I know the Strong Five's in danger. I'm not gonna sit there passively and be like, 'Well, that sucks.'"

He mentioned that Shauhin and Kyle were targeting the Strong Five and hoped Joe and Eva would react. When they didn’t, he got frustrated, which also explains why David started acting differently before he was eliminated.

What David Kine from Survivor said about his behavior before he was sent home

The interviewer mentioned that his Survivor allies stated that they noticed a demeanor change in David about 48 hours before he was eliminated. He asked David if he thought their accusation was true and, if yes, what caused it.

He said people should act differently once past issues are resolved. He believed he understood the game well and couldn’t just sit back. He knew the Strong Five were in trouble and wanted to help.

He added that the fact that Joe and Eva weren't doing anything about it, or weren't privy to the information, or weren't quick enough to notice it, was frustrating.

"Of course, I have emotions, too," he said.

The Survivor star added that he was a key member of the alliance and not the leader, but an equal but yet he was being dismissed, even though he was right. That he said was another reason for his frustrations. He added that his demeanor changed because it was a pivotal role as he could see that the Strong Five were in danger.

"Yeah, I absolutely was on edge as should everyone be," he added.

He noted that one could see Kyle's demeanor change; they could see Kamilla and Shauhin's demeanor change also, but they couldn't see Joe and Eva's demeanor changing. That was because the two of them probably thought that everything was "perfect" in the Survivor world, when it wasn't.

The interviewer then told David that he was right to question why Kyle and Shauhin were protecting Kamilla so much. Then asked him how he felt knowing his guess was right.

David stated that he was good at reading people, and there were subtle things that didn't make it to the final cut, that got him doubting Kyle and Shauhin. He took a dig at Joe and Eva and said:

"I don't know how you could be Joe and Eva sitting watching these episodes and be like, 'Oh man, see?'"

He said it was clear that they were being played by Kyle and Shauhin, and he did point it out to them. He said he wasn't being aggressive, but was just trying to make them see what he was seeing.

He added that some people might think he was being too hard on them, but he asked them if they wouldn't behave the same way if their teammates weren't responding to the danger looming over their heads.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 come out on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

