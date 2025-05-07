Survivor 48 castaways reveal which seasons they think are the best

Survivor season 48 has reached a new phase in the competition, with the stakes higher than ever, as castaways strive to put their best foot forward and avoid becoming everyone's target during Tribal Council. With different strategies and game plans, each player drew inspiration from their favorite season of Survivor.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on May 6, 2025, the players revealed their picks for the best season ever. Current and eliminated contestants shared their answers since the interview was conducted before filming began.

While some participants ranked Heroes vs. Villains above everything else, others gave the spot to Survivor season 18 or Survivor: Tocantins. Each contestant detailed which players stood out and what made the season special for them.

Survivor season 48 players name their favorite seasons

For Star Toomey, the most iconic season of Survivor was the "one with Sandra, Boston Rob, and Parvati," Heroes vs. Villains (season 20). She liked it because it was "full of drama" and the contestants had "history." Star mentioned that she preferred it when "people who had beef" were cast on the same season because it allowed their story to continue.

Shauhin Davari stated that the best season of the CBS show was the "first Fans. vs. Favorites one" (season 16). He explained his choice by mentioning that the gameplay was "unbelievable."

When asked the same question, Kamilla Karthigesu said that, according to her, the best season was the Cagayan series.

"That was actually the season that brought me back to Survivor," she added.

Mitch Guerra stated that his favorite season was Second Chance (season 31). He said that he liked how the format allowed the public to make decisions and that no one "held back any punches." Mitch said it had "one hell of a cast" and hoped some of them returned for season 50.

Charity Nelms struggled to pinpoint one season, saying that all seasons with Tony, Russell, Coach, and Brandon were worth watching. Joe Hunter also drew a tie between Heroes vs. Villains and Millennials vs Gen X (season 33), but leaned more toward the latter, admitting that he "couldn't stop watching" it.

Bianca Roses' best pick was Tocantins, whereas Kevin Leung's was David vs. Goliath (season 37) and Cook Islands (season 13). He revealed that when he saw Yul Kwon and the other Asians in the Puka Puka tribe, he felt represented, adding that it changed his life.

Stephanie Berger's pick was season 44, whereas Kyle Fraser's was Panama (season 12). When asked to reveal her pick, Sai Hughley said:

"I got to stick with 42, because I'm obsessed with Drea and Maryanne. Both of them have different qualities that I would hope to emulate."

Justin Pioppi's best pick was also Heroes vs. Villains, "just because that was such a good cast." Like others, he was also fond of Boston Rob, Parvati, Rupert, and Colby. For Eva Erickson, her favorite season of Survivor was Tocantins (season 18). It was the first series she admitted watching "all the way through," as it inspired her to participate in the show.

Cedrek McFadden named season 46 as his best pick, saying there was "so much meat" that it stood out to him. Mary Zheng stated that her pick for best season was Millennials vs. Gen X because she "loved the rivalries," the "weird frenemies," and the connection between Adam and Jay.

Thomas Krottinger named Micronesia his favorite season.

"It's just like when Parv, Natalie, Cirie, and Amanda come and get that necklace off of Erik — it's just like one of those moments where I was like, that's iconic television. It's iconic!" he added.

While Chrissy Sarnowsky refused to name a particular season, David Kinne named season 45 his favorite, although he believed season 46 had more entertaining elements. According to David, season 45 had a better cast.

