"Dumbest, most wishy washy players ever!"— Survivor fans react to the cast eliminating Mary instead of Joe 

Survivor season 48 episode 11 saw Mary strategizing to break up Joe and Eva's alliance by getting enough people to agree to vote either of them out. She spoke to several players, including Kamilla, Kyle, and Mitch, about the same, and all of them agreed it would be better to take Joe out of the running to win the show.

However, at the tribal council, the female cast member received a majority of the votes and was eliminated from the show. Fans online reacted to Mary's elimination and criticized the cast for voting to eliminate her instead of Joe or Eva.

"These players have got to be the dumbest, most wishy washy players ever! This is a GAME. Sorry to see Mary go," one person wrote on X.

Netizens react to Mary's elimination (Image via X/ @WonderGoddess51)

"I actually hate when these shows are filled with cowards. WHY would you take out Mary and leave Joe? Perfect blindside FAILURE! SMH. Now they’re back to scrambling again. Eff out of here with your fake strategies. I’m no longer rooting for anyone," a fan commented.

"Classic Mary boot episode....as I predicted but I just HOPED I was wrong. WHAT THE FLYING F*CK ARE WE DOING HERE?!? ARE WE GONNA WATCH THE SAME TALKS EVERY WEEK UNTIL JOE OR EVA GOES?!? WHAT THE F*CK?!!?" a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on the cast's gameplay:

"I hope they're reading this and see how much they suck. Why didn't they use the panic Mary started and have Eva flush out her idol to use on Joe and actually vote her out? Worried about his vote? Who cares. The jury don't seem to care for him at this point anyway," a person wrote.

"It always amazes me how these players watch the game for years on the outside but don't know how to play once they get in. Mary knows how to play she knows the game," a fan commented.

"mary voted out to leave joe & eva’s 50 advantages in the game and immunity strength… this cast is garbage & this season is just rage bait whatever," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Mary's journey.

"She went from being targeted on day 1 to being the final of her original tribe and making it to f7. The chaoticness of her journey was incredible to watch. We love Mary," a person wrote.

"had an iconic rivalry with sai, a successful and iconic sitd play, last og vula standing, had david in a chokehold and caused chaos and painted targets on other people’s backs as a last ditch effort oh mary you were truly a star in this dark season," a fan commented.

"That's four, that's enough"— Jeff Probst reveals the latest eliminated castaway during Survivor season 48 episode 11's tribal council

In episode 11, ahead of the tribal council, Mary openly told Joe that she was going to vote him out. This made the latter paranoid about the possibility of Mary possessing an immunity idol and confided in Shauhin, Mitch, and Kyle about the same. He told them he wanted to vote for someone else entirely during the vote-out, but Shauhin explained how that could backfire.

He told the Survivor season 48 cast member that whoever he voted for would have a reason to join hands with Mary, thus putting himself and his allies at more risk than they were.

The Survivor season 48 castaway was worried because of how many times his name had come up previously in the tribal council sessions whenever he was unsafe.

However, when the castaways met with Jeff Probst, conversations about alliances and teams were brought up. After much deliberation, it was time to vote, and despite Mary's best efforts to eliminate Joe, he survived.

"Twelfth person voted out and the fifth member of our jury: Mary. That's four, that's enough. Need to bring me your torch," the host revealed.

As the Survivor season 48 cast member walked over to Jeff, Mary told the remaining castaways to make themselves proud.

Fans reacted to Mary's elimination from Survivor season 48 online and criticized the cast for voting for her instead of Joe or Eva.

Episode 11 of Survivor season 48 can be streamed on Paramount+.

