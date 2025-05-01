"Can’t stop laughing when I hear a fart" — Survivor 48 contestant Joe reveals his most embarrassing moment

Survivor Season 48 premiered on February 26, 2025, and episode 10 aired on April 30. Ahead of the episode, the cast spoke with Entertainment Weekly on April 29 about their most embarrassing life moments.
Contestant Joe Hunter, who is currently safe from elimination, shared a college story from his time at UCLA. While entering a quiet room where the Dean was speaking, Joe bent down and accidentally let out a loud fart, which he called his most embarrassing moment.
The volleyball team, who were nearby, turned around and caught him "red handed". Hoping the fart would be silent, it turned out to be opposite of that.
"And I thought based on the sweats I was wearing, it would just be silent but violent, but it was so loud. And I can't stop laughing when I hear a fart," said Joe of Survivor 48.
Survivor 48 contestants Stephanie and Kyle share their most embarrassing moments
Like Joe, other Survivor 48 contestants also shared their most embarrassing moments. Stephanie Berger talked about an awkward experience at a sweet 16 party in New York City. Trying to blend in with a group she liked, she started chatting with the birthday girl and her friend.
Noticing what she thought was a smudge on the friend’s forehead, Stephanie tried to wipe it off—only to realize it was actually a birthmark or freckle. She said she felt “deeply mortified” for touching the person by mistake.
"What was I doing? Put your hands back! Get your hands back! I had probably had too many Mike's Hard Lemonades beforehand or something," recalled Stephanie.
Like Joe and Stephanie, Shauhin Davari recounted an embarrassing experience at the dentist's office. Shauhin mentioned that due to a pre-existing dental anxiety, he misunderstood the dentist's assistant's actions. When the assistant tried to remove the lead vest, Shauhin thought she was offering a hug, however, the assistant was simply removing the vest.
After a while, the Survivor 48 contestant realized his mistake when he heard the sound of the Velcro being pulled apart. The assistant, who was in her 60s, reacted with a smile, but Shauhin felt embarrassed about the situation.
"And she pulls away and has a big smile on her face, thankfully. But I felt like I wanted to change my name and move out of state at the time," said Shauhin.
Kyle Fraser also shared an embarrassing experience from his college lacrosse days. He mentioned that he was a defenseman and would rarely let in goals against him. However, in one game, a Canadian player scored seven goals against him. he felt the incident was particularly embarrassing because Kyle's family was present in the audience, and he was the team captain.
The Survivor 48 contestant mentioned that the experience stuck with him for years, and he felt it even affected his confidence. Even though it's been years since the incident, Kyle still feels bothered thinking about it. The player who scored against him even went on to have a professional career.
New episodes of Survivor season 48 air on Wednesday nights at 8 pm ET on CBS.