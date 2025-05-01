"Can’t stop laughing when I hear a fart" — Survivor 48 contestant Joe reveals his most embarrassing moment

Survivor Season 48 premiered on February 26, 2025, and episode 10 aired on April 30. Ahead of the episode, the cast spoke with Entertainment Weekly on April 29 about their most embarrassing life moments.

Ad

Contestant Joe Hunter, who is currently safe from elimination, shared a college story from his time at UCLA. While entering a quiet room where the Dean was speaking, Joe bent down and accidentally let out a loud fart, which he called his most embarrassing moment.

The volleyball team, who were nearby, turned around and caught him "red handed". Hoping the fart would be silent, it turned out to be opposite of that.

Ad

Trending

"And I thought based on the sweats I was wearing, it would just be silent but violent, but it was so loud. And I can't stop laughing when I hear a fart," said Joe of Survivor 48.

Survivor 48 contestants Stephanie and Kyle share their most embarrassing moments

Ad

Like Joe, other Survivor 48 contestants also shared their most embarrassing moments. Stephanie Berger talked about an awkward experience at a sweet 16 party in New York City. Trying to blend in with a group she liked, she started chatting with the birthday girl and her friend.

Noticing what she thought was a smudge on the friend’s forehead, Stephanie tried to wipe it off—only to realize it was actually a birthmark or freckle. She said she felt “deeply mortified” for touching the person by mistake.

Ad

"What was I doing? Put your hands back! Get your hands back! I had probably had too many Mike's Hard Lemonades beforehand or something," recalled Stephanie.

Ad

Like Joe and Stephanie, Shauhin Davari recounted an embarrassing experience at the dentist's office. Shauhin mentioned that due to a pre-existing dental anxiety, he misunderstood the dentist's assistant's actions. When the assistant tried to remove the lead vest, Shauhin thought she was offering a hug, however, the assistant was simply removing the vest.

After a while, the Survivor 48 contestant realized his mistake when he heard the sound of the Velcro being pulled apart. The assistant, who was in her 60s, reacted with a smile, but Shauhin felt embarrassed about the situation.

Ad

"And she pulls away and has a big smile on her face, thankfully. But I felt like I wanted to change my name and move out of state at the time," said Shauhin.

Ad

Kyle Fraser also shared an embarrassing experience from his college lacrosse days. He mentioned that he was a defenseman and would rarely let in goals against him. However, in one game, a Canadian player scored seven goals against him. he felt the incident was particularly embarrassing because Kyle's family was present in the audience, and he was the team captain.

The Survivor 48 contestant mentioned that the experience stuck with him for years, and he felt it even affected his confidence. Even though it's been years since the incident, Kyle still feels bothered thinking about it. The player who scored against him even went on to have a professional career.

Ad

New episodes of Survivor season 48 air on Wednesday nights at 8 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More