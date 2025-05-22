⁠"YOU COULD HAVE TAKEN OUT KYLE"— Survivor fans react to Eva wasting her immunity idol during Mitch’s elimination

Survivor season 48 is currently airing its grand finale on CBS. The three-hour-long episode started at 8 pm ET and began with the aftermath of Shauhin's elimination as the remaining castaways discussed what had happened.

Joe wondered if Kyle had tricked them, while Eva assured him she still had faith in their ally. Meanwhile, Kamilla and Kyle celebrated their "heist," as they devised a plan to make it in front of the jury. Eva won another reward while Kamilla won immunity and secured her position in the Top 4.

As strategies were discussed, most cast members decided to vote out Mitch, while the latter thought that he, Kyle, and Kamilla could vote out Joe. At the tribal council, Eva played her immunity idol on herself as it was her last chance to use it. However, she received zero votes, which essentially made the idol useless. Mitch received the most votes and was eliminated from Survivor season 48.

Fans of Survivor commented on Eva's immunity idol use and Mitch's elimination online and criticized the female cast member.

"EVA WHAT ARE YOU DOING??? WASTING THE IDOL ON YOURSELF NEGATING 0 VOTES WHEN YOU COULD HAVE TAKEN OUT KYLE BY PLAYING IT FOR MITCH!!!" one person wrote on X.

"Eva playing her idol the way she did made me want to stab myself in the eye with a spoon," a fan commented.

"Eva playing her idol for Mitch would have been hilarious but really she should have just kept it her pocket because that (poop emoji) was pointless," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on the cast voting out Mitch instead of Joe.

"At this point are going to be mad that Kyle and Kamilla got rid of Mitch but the play is honestly to go to final with both Joe and Eva. Gotta split votes at the end of the game," a person wrote.

"How do you keep Joe? Mitch is more of a threat than Joe????? That’s the type of brutal decision that gives the win to Joe. The two “strategists” just made a critical mistake," a fan commented.

"Now imagine if Kyle & Kamilla had voted against JOE INSTEAD of Mitch while Joe & Eva voted against Mitch & Mitch’s vote for Kyle would’ve led to a Kyle-Joe tie & then Mitch flipped his vote to Joe. THAT’S the kind of drama I wanted out of this finale omg," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"I don’t care that Mitch got voted out because he was stupid in not making a move sooner that would have most likely kept him alive in the game. These players have no foresight," a person wrote.

"I don’t have sympathy for Mitch getting the boot. He had so many opportunties to help his position in the game and he ignored everyone in the bottom to his own detriment. Truly one of the worst players in the new era," a fan commented.

"It just s*cks"— Mitch gets emotional upon finding out the cast would vote him out at the Survivor season 48 finale tribal council

In Survivor season 48 finale, the cast collectively decided to vote out Mitch, but they didn't want to keep him in the dark about the same. Kamilla told Mitch that she would vote him out, and the latter spoke to Eva and Joe about the same.

Eva told him that, upon seeing his emotional reaction, they wanted to tell him because they liked him so much. In a confessional, the Survivor season 48 cast member got emotional and said that he knew it was always a possibility that he would be eliminated.

"It is true that, you know, it's out of mad respect though," Joe told him.

While speaking to the cameras, Mitch added that it "s*cks" that he didn't get to pitch why he deserved to win the grand prize so close to the end. The Survivor season 48 contestant spoke to Kyle next, and the latter asked him how he felt.

"It just s*cks. But "You're just too likeable," the worst reason to get voted out,"he said.

At the tribal council, Eva used her immunity idol despite knowing she was safe, and Mitch was voted out. Fans online criticized her gameplay as they hoped she would make a move against Joe to increase her chances of winning.

Stay tuned for more updates about Survivor season 48 finale, which is currently airing on CBS.

