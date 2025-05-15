"Way too uncomfortable"— Survivor fans divided by CBS showing Joe's emotional farewell to his sister

In Survivor season 48's latest episode, Joe Hunter opened up about the devastating loss of his sister. He revealed that Joanna, his younger sister, passed away due to domestic violence and that she was the main reason for his participation in the CBS show.

*The following article mentions domestic violence and death. Reader's discretion is advised.*

Joe, Shauhin, and Kyle, received letters from home, which gave Joe the courage to talk about the tragedy. He also spoke directly to Joanna and apologized for not being able to protect her from the "monster" who took her from them.

Fans of the CBS reality show commented on Joe's emotional moment and praised him for showing vulnerability. However, they were divided by the segment being telecast, as some felt it should have been done "off camera." One person wrote on X:

"Um, sorry. This conversation between Joe & his deceased sister on the beach was way too uncomfortable. I feel like that is an extremely private moment that we shouldn't be watching..? Why couldn't that happen off camera?"

"I truly understand Joe and the message to his sister/getting closure for how things ended. I blame the producers or executive in charge for any part of it coming off contrived or “planned”. Sometimes I have no idea what wack job is calling the shots," a fan commented.

"And Joe told the sister story? Not to be dismissive of that because that was such a moving segment BUT...it makes me think maybe is not running home with this win. Joe has been played too many times by Kyle/Kamilla and they keep letting us know," a tweet read.

Some fans of Survivor season 48 called Joe talking to Joanna a "powerful moment":

"They’re finally showing Joe’s story about his sister. The trauma he’s endured. The fact that he’s doing this in her honor and to raise awareness. It’s one of the things that has made him one of my favorites since the beginning," a person wrote.

"Survivor showcasing another emotional issue this season with Joe's discussion of domestic violence and his sister's death. Another powerful moment," a fan commented.

"It was fantastic the way they added it. Made me love and respect Joe even more," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"Is this giving a Joe winning edit with his kids letter and commemorating his sister?" a person wrote.

"Joe telling his sister "you take care of Dad up there" (crying emoji)," a fan commented.

"She's the one that wanted to be here"— Joe reveals he joined Survivor to honor his late sister, Joanna

In Survivor season 48 episode 12, Shauhin, Kyle, and Joe received letters from home as part of a reward. Upon reading the letter, Joe got emotional and opened to the other castaways about his sister, Joanna's death.

The cast member who admitted to feeling guilty over not being able to protect his younger sister and for them being in a fight the night before she passed. As Joe sat alone, he stated, "It was time" as he headed to the beach.

"Coming into this game, my motivation was my sister. She's the one that wanted to be here," Joe said.

He added that Joanna used to watch every episode, which is why he wanted to compete and be her voice. He told the cameras that he needed some closure that could possibly help him heal.

As he stood in front of the water, he spoke to his late sister and recalled their last phone call that took place the night before she passed.

"I said some things I didn't mean and I never spoke to you again," he said.

The Survivor season 48 castaway apologized to his late sister for nor protecting her from the monster who harmed her and praised his children for giving him the courage to talk about it.

Fans online reacted to Joe's emotional confession and his conversation with his sister and were divided by the scene being shown.

Tune in next week to watch Survivor season 48 episode 13 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, on CBS.

