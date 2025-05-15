"I wanted to be Joanna's voice" – Survivor star Joe Hunter opens up about his sister's passing

In Survivor season 48, episode 12, aired on May 14, 2025, contestant Joe Hunter shared a deeply emotional moment as he opened up about the loss of his sister Joanna. A fire captain and father of one, Joe revealed that his entire journey on Survivor was motivated by her, saying,

Ad

"I wanted to be joanna's voice and so I needed some closure to try to hopefully help start some healing."

*The following article contains mentions of domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.*

During the episode, Joe reflected on his grief and the unresolved emotions he carried from their final interaction. As the competition narrowed to its final stages, Joe’s message resonated with viewers, emphasizing his reason for applying and what he hopes to gain from the experience beyond the million-dollar prize.

Ad

Trending

Joe Hunter opens up about her late sister Joanna on Survivor

Ad

During Survivor season 48, episode 12, Joe Hunter took time alone on the beach to express his grief about losing his sister Joanna. On the May 14, 2025 episode of the CBS show, he said,

“Coming into this game my motivation was my sister. She’s the one that wanted to be here. She’s the one that saw it from the first episode. That’s why I applied. I wanted to be Joanna’s voice and so I needed some closure to try to hopefully help start some healing.”

Ad

Joe shared that he had unresolved guilt about their last conversation and the words they exchanged. He stated,

“Final six Joanna. The night before you passed I said some things I didn’t mean, and I never spoke to you again past that morning.”

Joe expressed a deep emotional apology, saying he felt a stronger connection being out there and needed to speak from the heart. He admitted regret over past words exchanged between them, acknowledging that neither of them likely meant what was said.

Ad

Ad

With visible emotion, Joe confessed he never had the chance to say “I love you.” His voice cracking, he took responsibility as a brother, saying it had been his duty to protect—and he was sorry he failed to shield her from the harm she faced. Joe’s message ended with a quiet promise:

“Keep fighting out here. You take care of Dad up there. Make sure he’s not cheating. I don’t know. I love you. I miss you so much.” He later said, “I think that getting those letters and my son telling me I’m courageous gave me the push to have the courage to just say that stuff out loud. I’ve been waiting to say that to you for a long time. I needed some closure and just that chance to say goodbye.”

Ad

Joe reflects on his journey to joining Survivor

In an interview with Parade in February 2025, Joe Hunter explained how deeply his personal life informed his decision to join Survivor season 48, which premiered on CBS on February 26, 2025. Joe revealed that his entry into the firefighting profession, and ultimately Survivor, was driven by a desire to make a lasting impact.

Ad

“Really what it came down to is, unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in my life,” he said. “When it was all said and done, what [do] I want my mark really to be? How do I want to have an impact on this world? I truly mean that.”

Joe reflected on his experience on Survivor as an extension of the impact he strives to make in his everyday life as a firefighter. He shared that his job allows him to influence people's lives nearly every day, and that same drive carried into his time on the show.

Ad

For him, the ultimate reward is knowing he's made a difference—even if it's just for one person. Speaking about his leadership in the fire department, Joe detailed the responsibilities of being a captain.

“It affects it dramatically when you think about the responsibility of others next to you,” he said. “It’s also that mental and emotional stability you want to provide and the growth of them as a person. So it’s not just about bringing them home physically.”

Ad

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More