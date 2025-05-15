"Run them over with a bus" — Survivor star Kamilla reveals her favorite thing to do on the show

In the latest episode of Survivor season 48, which was released on May 14, 2025, Kamilla had a mixed bag of events. While she participated in the reward challenge, she couldn't make much of an impact, and Shauhin ultimately won. Later, she was left out of the reward trip to the Sanctuary with Shauhin, Joe, and Kyle.

The Survivor star even expressed frustration with Shauhin's decision to give Joe extra food, which she believed would give Joe an advantage. Things started turning when she made plans with Kyle to plan a move against Shauhin. They made up a lie about Shauhin having an idol and planning to use it against Joe and Eva.

When other contestants like Joe questioned her about the same, she corroborated Kyle's story.

"My favorite thing to do on Survivor is just pick a person, don't give them any heads up, run them over with a bus, back up, run them over again... and it's fun," said Survivor star Kamilla Karthigesu in a confessional.

While Shauhin thought he could stick to the plan of rolling with his group of Shauhin, Joe, and Kyle, plans had changed. Shauhin got four out of six votes against him and was voted off from the competition at the Final Tribal Council.

What other events happened on Survivor season 48 episode 12?

As the eliminated contestants move to the jury, who will decide the winner, the remaining contestants in the competition were Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, and Shauhin Davari. The "core four" alliance had planned to target Mitch in the next vote because they preferred Kamilla as their final opponent.

If Mitch won immunity, their backup plan was to target Kamilla instead. Mitch approached Shauhin about making a move against Joe, as he felt it would be logical to eliminate him. Meanwhile, Kyle was considering his friendship with Kamilla, who wasn't part of the "core four" alliance.

Kyle was unsure if he could beat Mitch in the end, but Kamilla reassured him that they could build a stronger case against Joe than Mitch could. The final six Survivor contestants participated in an endurance-based reward challenge. As it rained, they had to hold onto a ramp suspended over water using handholds. Shauhin won the challenge, despite having a wrist issue.

As the winner, Shauhin chose to bring Joe and Kyle with him to the Sanctuary, where they enjoyed a meal and received letters from home. Joe and Shauhin discussed the possibility of voting out Kyle, but Joe didn't see it as necessary since he believed he and Shauhin could beat Kyle in the end. When Shauhin mentioned targeting Eva with Kyle, it gave Kyle an idea.

As mentioned previously, he decided to involve Kamilla in a plan to take out Shauhin by telling Joe that Shauhin had an idol and was planning to use it against him and Eva. The contestants later participated in the immunity challenge, which Joe won. This affected Kyle's plan, but he decided to proceed with telling Joe that Shauhin had an idol and was planning to use it against Eva and him.

Kamilla supported Kyle's story, and Joe tried to get Shauhin to reveal his plans. However, Shauhin stuck to the plan to vote out Mitch. At Tribal Council, the contestants voted out Shauhin, with four votes against him and two against Mitch.

Watch the finale of Survivor season 48 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

