"Not Eva/Joe??"— Survivor fans react to Kyle and Kamilla blindsiding Shauhin

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode this week on CBS. The episode saw Kyle and Kamilla strategizing on who to eliminate, and although the latter initially wanted to go after either Joe or Eva, she found herself a new target and convinced Kyle to go after their closest ally, Shauhin.

As different alliances discussed who to vote out, Mitch, Kamilla, and Shauhin's names came up. Shauhin was blindsided and voted out during the tribal council. Fans online reacted to Kyle and Kamilla blindsiding Shauhin instead of strategizing against Joe and criticized them.

"kyle going after shauhin and not eva/joe??? did producers tip them off to not target joe OR eva? like what is going on #survivor," one person wrote on X.

Netizens react to Kyle and Kamilla's blindside (Image via X/ @evano410)

"Kyle and Kamilla’s plan literally makes no sense but they’re hyping it up so much," a fan commented.

"“Kyle and Kamilla cooked” no tf they didn’t. If either one of those two wins immunity next week & Eva plays her idol it’s one of them going home. They bought themselves one week woopity doo," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 called the pair "idiots."

"THEYRE SAVING JOE AND EVA AGAIN LMAO ARE YOU SERIOUS Kyle Kamilla and Mitch have a 3-2-1 IN FRONT OF THEM. Leave shauhin voting Eva, Joe and Eva vote Mitch or Kamilla and the three dump their votes on JOE. IDIOTS," a person wrote.

"Strong move by Kyle and Kamilla tonight but the editing (especially for that new distorted sound trick at tribal) made it feel even more like Joe’s episode. Beautiful segment about his sister too. Now the question is if he’s the Tom Westman or fallen angel," a fan commented.

"Kyle started off as such a promising player but now he’s so emotional & he’s unfortunately dragging his game & camillas game down because of it," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Shauhin's elimination.

"Shauhin embraced the cringe and refused to take himself too seriously. I think he had a head for the game and had a lot of strengths but he was too strong of a player to not have someone watching his back the way Kyle/Kamilla & Joe/Eva do. He needed a duo," a person wrote.

"shauhin really brought that man on the reward, gave him the strength he needed to win the challenge, and then got voted out by that same man the next day…. like you really can’t make this up," a fan commented.

"Trying to figure out a way for Kamilla and I to guarantee ourselves to the final four"— Kyle Foster explains his plan to blindside Shauhin in Survivor season 48

In Survivor season 48's latest episode, Kyle approached Kamilla about his plan to further their game. He told them he had a move in mind that could get both of them to the final four and one of them to the final three.

He told the Survivor season 48 contestant that they needed to undermine Joe's game, and they needed to eliminate Shauhin. He told her that Shauhin was "ready to flip," but couldn't tell if he was trying to "fake" Kyle out or not, and he brought it up. Kyle wondered what if he told Joe that Shauhin told him he wanted to eliminate Eva.

"I'm trying to figure out a way for Kamilla and I to guarantee ourselves to the final four. And the only way that I could think to do it is to actually get rid of Shauhin, but to do it without blood on Kamilla and I's hands," he said.

The Survivor season 48 star added that he needed it to look like Kamilla and he saved Joe and Eva, and proceeded with the plan.

Ultimately, their strategy worked, and Shauhin was voted out of Survivor season 48 while the final five were revealed.

Fans of season 48 commented on Kyle and Kamilla's plan and criticized them for not going after Eva or Joe.

Episodes of Survivor season 48 can be streamed on Paramount+.

