"She is RUNNING this season"— Survivor fans react to Kamilla picking Eva for a reward after winning immunity

Survivor season 48 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, on CBS. The episode started with the aftermath of the previous tribal council, with Mary being worried about her place in the game after almost being sent home last week.

To ensure that her name wouldn't come up again, she spoke to Kamilla about possibly targeting either Joe or Eva to break up the strong alliance, and as the discussions continued throughout the episode, the cast competed in another immunity task, which Kamilla won. As a result, she picked Eva and Mitch to join her for the reward.

Fans of Survivor season 48 reacted to Kamilla's win online and praised the castaway:

"Kamilla won the immunity challenge? Wow she is RUNNING this season , the Kamilla show."

"I love seeing people who were always told they’d never be able to hack it on Survivor go out there and not only survive, but thrive. Congrats Kamilla, you’re a beast," a fan commented.

"Seeing how not a single person could spell during that immunity challenge tells me all I need to know about their dumbass brains and the dumbass game they’re playing. EXCEPT FOR IMMUNITY QUEEN KAMILLA," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 commented on Kamilla's choice to pick Eva for the reward:

"Wait wait wait. I was annoyed at first, but… I’m actually GLAD Kamilla took Eva for reward. Splitting Eva and Joe while keeping her comfortable is very smart gameplay," a person wrote.

"Kamilla picked Eva to make her feel safe and Mitch to vote with her when she pitches it minutes before tribal," a fan commented.

"Kamilla I was rooting for you to pick Mary. Like Eva has eaten and been on the most rewards but you still picked her," a tweet read.

Fans of Survivor season 48 further said:

"the complete inability of this cast (except kamilla) to spell makes me wanna k*ll myself," a person wrote.

"Was so psyched that Kamilla won and then she picked Eva for the reward when i’m pretty sure she’s been on every single one? Is there something I’m missing??" a fan commented.

Kamilla wins immunity and picks Mitch and Eva to join her for the reward in Survivor season 48 episode 11

In Survivor season 48 episode 11, the castaways deliberated who to eliminate. Mary wanted to break up Joe and Eva's alliance by voting out either of them and decided to target the male cast member.

Although she was able to get others to hear her plan out, when she spoke to Kyle, she was annoyed by his hesitation to vote against his friends. He said it would be difficult for him to plot or make a move against the male Survivor season 48 cast member.

When it was time for the immunity task, the castaways were informed that they needed to complete an obstacle course and balance a vase on a wheelbarrow on beams. Their aim was to unlock pieces of a puzzle in order to be immune at the upcoming tribal council.

While Shauhin was in the lead to begin with, Mitch was the second person to start solving his puzzle. However, eventually, it was a close call between Joe and Kamilla, and the latter won the latest immunity task.

As a winner, she had to pick two contestants to join her for her reward, and chose Mitch and Eva. In a confessional, the Survivor star explained that she wanted to make Joe and Eva comfortable and also disguise how close Kamilla and Kyle were.

While feasting on the reward, Kamilla told the players she wanted to vote out Mary but her true plan was to blindside Joe. However, at the tribal council, the castaway to receive the most votes and get eliminated was Mary.

Fans online reacted to Kamilla's immunity win and praised her victory. However, they were divided by her picking Eva to accompany her for the reward.

New episodes of Survivor season 48 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

