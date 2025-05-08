"It's hilarious to me": Survivor season 48 star Joe reacts to Shauhin's warning over tribal vote tension

As tribal tensions rose ahead of the latest vote on Survivor season 48, Joe addressed concerns raised by his ally Shauhin about the potential risks of switching votes. Shauhin had cautioned that deviating from the group plan might backfire, especially if it made others feel threatened. Joe, however, downplayed the urgency of the situation, responding:

Ad

“It’s hilarious to me, because everyone’s so sure.”

His comment reflected skepticism toward the idea that writing down a different name could destabilize their alliance or prompt retaliation from the target.

Joe and Shauhin clash over tribal vote strategy on Survivor season 48

Joe questions Shauhin’s reasoning

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Before the tribal council, Joe expressed uncertainty about sticking with the plan to vote out Mary. He feared she might have an idol, prompting him to consider throwing a vote elsewhere. Shauhin, aiming to maintain unity, responded with a warning.

“If we spook someone by writing their name down, they are now incentivized to write your name down,” Shauhin told Joe.

Joe was unconvinced. He replied:

Ad

“I don’t see why anyone, me writing your name down. I don’t know why it would matter.”

His response indicated that he didn't fully agree with Shauhin's logic and focused more on protecting himself from a possible blindside. This exchange revealed that Joe's response suggested that his voting decision could change depending on perceived risk.

Shifting loyalties and strategy talks

Earlier in the Survivor episode, Mary had approached several tribe members with a pitch to target Joe. She argued that he and Eva held too much power and suggested using her as a number to vote him out.

Ad

Kamilla appeared open to the idea, and Mitch agreed that Joe had dominated the game. Mitch also hoped to bring in Shauhin and Kyle for the vote, but their commitment remained uncertain.

Ad

Meanwhile, Joe believed his core four alliance with Eva, Kyle, and Shauhin was intact. However, Kyle's Survivor confessional revealed doubts. He acknowledged that Joe might be too strong to beat in a final three scenario and considered the possibility of making a move.

Mary later told Joe directly that she intended to vote for him. Joe admitted to Mitch and Kyle that the statement made him uneasy. This led to a private conversation where Joe expressed paranoia about a hidden idol and floated the idea of casting a stray vote. It was during this discussion that Shauhin intervened with his warning.

Ad

Tribal council outcome and implications

Ad

At the tribal council, Joe reiterated that no one ever truly feels safe in the game. He acknowledged the tension between trusting an alliance and feeling vulnerable. Shauhin emphasized that he wanted to play a game he could be proud of, which placed him in a strong position to win.

Despite the vote's uncertainty, the majority stayed with the original plan. Jeff revealed the votes: Mary received five votes, and Joe received one. Mary became the twelfth person to be voted out and the fifth member of the Survivor season 48 jury.

Ad

Following the vote, David stood up for Mary as she exited, signaling that her influence might still be felt at the final tribal. Meanwhile, Joe's discussion with Shauhin revealed differing views within the alliance, highlighting uncertainty that may influence future decisions in the game.

Watch how Survivor season 48 unfolds every Wednesday at 8 PM ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More