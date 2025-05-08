Who went home on Survivor season 48 episode 11? Details explored

After a week filled with shifting strategies and growing tension within the tribe, Survivor Season 48 episode 11, which aired on May 7, 2025, featured some contestants considering blindsiding Joe. However, hesitation and divided loyalties ultimately kept him safe, and Mary’s name appeared most often in the final vote tally.

Ad

Despite her attempts to rally support against Joe, the plan did not gain enough traction. At the vote, Mary received the majority of the votes and exited the game.

Mary was voted out at tribal council, becoming the twelfth person eliminated and the fifth member of the jury. Her departure followed several strategic conversations and shifting alliances as players evaluated the best path to the Survivor season 48 Final 3.

Elimination overview on Survivor season 48 episode 11

Plans to target Joe and alliance conversations

Ad

Trending

Following Star Toomey’s elimination on Survivor season 48, Mary voiced frustration about losing allies. She approached Kamilla and Mitch, offering to vote against Joe or Eva.

Kamilla acknowledged that Joe and Eva held influence, while Mitch recognized Joe's control and explored whether Shauhin and Kyle would join in a vote shift. Mitch noted that if they did not act soon, Joe would continue advancing.

Ad

Joe stated that he felt secure with his alliance alongside Eva, Kyle, and Shauhin, expecting all four to reach the end together. Kyle, however, privately questioned whether staying loyal would help his chances and whether now was the time to change direction.

Mary extended her offer to Kyle, proposing herself as a number. Kyle considered the option, describing his conflict between strategic opportunity and personal connections with Joe and Eva. Mary, frustrated by her isolation, began cutting and eating coconuts alone. This behavior drew attention, and Kamilla noted that if Mary kept consuming food solo, it could affect her position.

Ad

Kyle and Kamilla later evaluated options. Kyle said he was uncertain, citing the trust built with Joe and Shauhin. At the same time, Kamilla remained the person he felt closest to. He acknowledged that the current decision point might shape the remainder of his game.

Eva’s Journey and the immunity challenge

Ad

A boat arrived at camp with a note. The group drew rocks to determine who would leave on a Journey. Eva Erickson was selected. She completed a tile-stacking challenge and earned a Knowledge Is Power advantage. Though presented with the option to attempt an extended version for a stronger reward, she chose to keep what she had gained. Upon returning, she relayed the outcome to the others.

Mary later spoke with Shauhin and again brought up targeting Joe and Eva. Shauhin did not commit to a direction, stating that he felt his relationships could lead him to the end and that he had played his own game.

Ad

At the next immunity challenge, contestants maneuvered a wheelbarrow across balance beams while carrying vases, then completed a puzzle spelling “unforgettable.” Kamilla finished first and won immunity, along with a food reward. She chose Mitch and Eva to join her.

During the reward, Kamilla revealed she selected Eva to avoid suspicion and aimed to create a plan to vote out Joe with Mary, Mitch, and Kyle.

Pre-tribal events and the vote

Ad

Ad

Mary openly told Joe she would write down his name. Joe became concerned she might possess an idol and discussed splitting votes with Kyle and Mitch. Shauhin advised against changing the plan, doubting Mary had an advantage and encouraging Joe to stay the course.

At the Survivor season 48 tribal council, players discussed motivations, personal ties, and strategies. When votes were revealed, Mary received the majority and was eliminated from the game.

Ad

Stream Survivor season 48 anytime on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More