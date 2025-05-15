“What he deserved”- Survivor fans react to Shauhin’s elimination

Survivor season 48 episode 12 was released on May 14, 2025. Titled Icarus Time, the episode saw yet another castaway biting the dust as his co-contestants conspired to eliminate him. While Mitch and Kamilla were convinced to go after either Joe or Eva, Kyle and Kamilla strategized to take out Shauhin.

Kyle's strategy to get Joe on board was to tell him that Shauhin, his ally, was going to flip on him. Although it was a lie, Kyle still went ahead with it. Joe was initially double about the credibility of Kyle's information, he accepted it after Kamilla backed him up.

Since Joe had his doubts about Kyle and Kamilla's story and he wanted to gauge Shauhin, Joe asked him a few questions. He also told Eva of the conundrum as he tried to figure out who out of the two was lying.

Eventually, Joe bought into Kyle's story of Shauhin trying to backstab him and voted him out at the tribal council. Fans of Survivor took to X to react to Shauhin's elimination, with many stating that it was "what he deserved."

"Shauhin decided at almost every single turn to not make a move; this is what he deserved," a fan said.

Others agreed with the opinion, adding that all Shauhim did was "sit there and talk" about everything he could do, as some said that he was "entertaining to watch."

"Shauhin was cool but all he did was sit there and talk about all the things he could do and all the power he had and then the second he tried to use it, he loses," said another.

"Shauhin was entertaining to watch. The type of person you want to see play, was a fan of the game and made the most to enjoy his moment playing out there," added a third.

"Thank God I didn't watch this episode, cuz what do you mean Shauhin went home???" commented another.

Some fans of Survivor thought Shauhin got eliminated because he didn't have a duo, while others thought he deserved the elimination because he was inactive. Fans of the show also claimed that the contestant had "so much potential and opportunity to win the game" as some noted that he "embraced the cringe."

"Shauhin deciding to play safe was ultimately his demise. He had so much potential and opportunity to win this game. Smh," an X user wrote.

"Shauhin embraced the cringe and refused to take himself too seriously. I think he had a head for the game and had a lot of strengths but he was too strong of a player to not have someone watching his back the way Kyle/Kamilla & Joe/Eva do. He needed a duo," another user wrote.

"I really liked Shauhin as a player and thought his social game was probably the best of the season. Just wish he had pushed Joe harder in that conversation," commented one.

"I liked Shauhin a lot. Very much seems like a regular guy having fun out there and not an overlarge New Era 'personality'" wrote another.

The reward challenge on Survivor season 48 episode 12

It was a stormy day at the Survivor camp in episode 12 season 48. Jeff Probst, the host, summoned the six remaining contestants for an endurance-based challenge. Each one of them had to hold themselves up a steep slope, like a slide, suspended on water. They would have the support of hand-holds, but their sizes would vary based on the difficulty level.

The winner would get a burger, fries, a beer, and a cheesecake for lunch. They would also have the opportunity for an overnight stay at the Sanctuary and would receive letters from home.

While Shauhin had a ganglion cyst in his wrist, he still held himself up the ramp and sustained till the end, winning the challenge. Unfortunately, it wasn't an immunity challenge, so after enjoying his reward, he was booted off the show.

For more updates on Survivor season 48, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @survivorcbs.

