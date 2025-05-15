“We fought on the phone”- Survivor star Joe recalls his last conversation with his sister, Joanna, before her tragic passing

Episode 12 of Survivor season 48, Icarus Time, was released on May 14. In the episode, Kyle and Kamilla conspired to boot Shauhin out and succeeded. They got Joe and Eva on their side by telling them that Shauhin, their ally, was trying to blindside them.

During the episode, Joe spoke about the tragic passing of his sister. Previously, Joe had shared on his Instagram, in a post from January 30, that it was his sister who had always dared him to do the unthinkable, implying that it was his sister who inspired him to join Survivor. In the latest episode, opening up about the night before he lost his sister, Joe said:

"The last night before she passed, we fought on the phone."

Joe opened up to Kyle and Shauhin about this and said that he still struggled with the last conversations he had with his sister before she passed.

*The following article contains mentions of domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.*

What Joe recalled about the night before his sister passed on Survivor season 48

Shauhin and Kyle were chatting with Joe when he told them that it was a big day for him. That was because exactly six contestants remained in the game, and he associated the number with his sister's six-letter name, Joanna. He revealed that he had gotten into the habit of doing everything in sixes, including his workouts.

He further said that as Joanna's older brother, he had one job: to protect her at all costs, and he blamed himself for failing at it. Joe said the following in a Survivor confessional:

"I lost my sister to domestic violence, and it was pretty brutal, the way she passed."

Recalling the night before she passed, Joe said that he had fought with her and added that he had been struggling with the guilt for a while. He also noted that it was hard to explain the weight he felt.

In another Survivor confessional, Joe said they used to tell each other how much they loved one another when they got off the phone, but they didn't that night. Regretting not telling her how much he loved her, Joe said that he never heard her voice again or saw her again. He confessed that living with the pain was difficult.

The conundrum Joe faced in Survivor season 48 episode 12

In the latest episode, Kyle and Kamilla plotted to go after Shauhin. The former thought of feeding Joe lies about him, so even he would vote against Shauhin at the tribal council. He told Joe that his ally was trying to backstab him, which Joe didn't believe at first, but when Kamilla supported the claim, it got him thinking.

Trying to gauge Shauhin's mind, Joe even tried casually interrogating him, but it got him nowhere. Towards the end, before the contestants showed up at the tribal council, neither the contestants nor the viewers had any idea who Joe would go after; whether he would take Kyle's word or trust his alliance. The vote tally at the end of the council clarified that Joe had chosen the former. His vote contributed to Shauhin's elimination.

For more updates on Survivor season 48, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @survivorcbs. New episodes of season 48 air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.

