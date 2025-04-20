“It's just the most powerful tool” - Shark Tank star Mark Cuban makes his feelings known about the use of AI

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban recently opened up about the use of artificial intelligence in Social Media. In a podcast appearance with Iman Hasan on April 17, 2025, Cuban discussed several aspects of AI, including its impact on the younger generation, evolving work ethics, and the role of social media.

Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur and longtime panelist on Shark Tank, emphasized that AI, while possibly making people more dependent on technology, remains essential in today’s digital environment.

“AI is one more tool in that respect, it's just the most powerful tool we've ever seen,” Cuban told Hasan.

The conversation also touched on generational differences, entrepreneurial mindsets, and Cuban’s views on platforms like TikTok and emerging technologies like Skylight.

In his podcast appearance on April 17, 2025, Cuban responded to Iman Hasan’s question about whether AI might lead to a decline in hard work among young people. Hasan pointed out that older generations had to rely more on traditional methods and critical thinking. Cuban acknowledged this but said that technological progress has always sparked similar concerns.

“So it can make people lazier, but so did PCs when they first came out,” he said. “Before there were spreadsheets, people used to use a 10-key adding machine… it may always make us a little bit lazier, but it's also important to know how to use them.”

According to the Shark Tank star, the rise of AI has changed how people approach creativity. Since everyone now has access to the same tools, the challenge is figuring out how to combine them into something bigger. Cuban also expressed that younger generations, including Gen Z and the one following, are highly entrepreneurial.

“They’ve been hit in the face with all these, you know, hustle porn and how to make money… every minute of every day it’s in their feed,” he said.

He added that understanding someone’s interests is easier than ever:

“The best way to tell what your kids are into is just look at their Instagram and TikTok feeds — it'll tell you.”

The Shark Tank star admitted that, like many others, he also spends time scrolling through social media: “Doom scrolling is for everybody, right?” Despite his concerns, he acknowledged the shift is part of a broader digital trend that’s hard to avoid.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban on Skylight and TikTok

Cuban also shared thoughts about popular platforms like TikTok and new ones such as Skylight. When Hasan mentioned that he was reportedly not a big fan of TikTok, Cuban clarified his involvement with alternative platforms.

“There’s a platform called Blue Sky, a moderated platform a lot like X, Twitter,” he said. “But it doesn’t really have a lot of TikTok-like features.”

To address that, Cuban said he supported a company called Skylight, which is bringing TikTok-like functionality to Blue Sky’s 35 million users. Additionally, Cuban revealed he’s involved in another project still in stealth mode. This project aims to build a native AI-integrated social media app.

“Right now with TikTok and even Skylight, you can use AI to create content but then you have to upload it,” he explained. “As opposed to making, you know, text-to-video integrated into the social media apps.”

He also reflected on social media’s responsibilities regarding transparency and freedom of speech. Hasan brought up concerns about platforms suppressing information. Cuban responded by highlighting the power of private ownership.

“It’s a private company, they get to do whatever they want,” he said. “That’s free speech — you don’t have to use the platform.”

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

