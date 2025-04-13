"Get on the ground and help people" – Shark Tank star Mark Cuban urges support for struggling farmers

Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Mark Cuban made an appearance on the Raging Moderates podcast on April 11, 2025. Hosted by Jessica Tarlov and Scott Galloway, the episode featured Cuban discussing a wide range of issues, from government reform to grassroots politics.

Cuban, known for co-founding Cost Plus Drugs and formerly owning the Dallas Mavericks, emphasized the importance of community-level support over political rhetoric. In response to Galloway’s question about advising the Democratic Party for the 2026 and 2028 elections, Cuban said,

“Just literally get on the ground and help people. Harkersburg, West Virginia, cattle farmers, beef farmers in Nebraska, people who've lost their jobs across the country. Go out and help them.”

He added that political parties should focus less on divisive figures and more on direct action:

“You can't use the T word anymore. When you mention the word Trump, it just triggers people.”

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban urges practical solutions for economic recovery

In his interview with Galloway, Cuban argued that building a genuine support network is more effective than partisan attacks. He urged leaders to “talk to the largest employers” and identify programs to connect unemployed individuals with new job opportunities.

“That's what builds momentum in my opinion,” Cuban stated. His approach, rooted in real-world action, draws from personal experience, noting that Democratic efforts once helped him secure employment when others did not.

In his recent public appearances, Shark Tank's Mark Cuban has repeatedly addressed the topic of unemployment and government inefficiency. On The Lincoln Project Podcast, in March 2025, Cuban told host Rick Wilson that shrinking government may be necessary, but only if done responsibly.

“Trying to cut the size of government... and cutting a lot of people for better or worse, comes with the territory,” he said.

He warned against drastic moves without preparation.

“Shock and awe is great, but if there’s no plan behind shock and awe, it’s just shock and awful.”

The Shark Tank investor criticized current approaches that he described as “ready, fire, aim,” adding that government downsizing needs a staggered plan that minimizes disruption and economic uncertainty.

According to Cuban, mass layoffs in federal departments—such as the Forestry Service—can devastate small-town economies. He highlighted regions like Washington and Oregon, where federal workers form the backbone of local communities. Cuban also noted that cutting college grants and research budgets has a cascading effect, including job losses among contractors and economic fallout.

While the Shark Tank star agrees with making government more efficient, he says this must be done transparently and with care. He pointed out that slashing services like Social Security support creates hardship for the elderly. On March 19, 2025, Cuban posted on X (formerly Twitter),

“Got to give Doge credit for being the first to cut entitlements,”

referring to the Department of Government Efficiency. He criticized the department, led by Elon Musk, for ending telephone support for Social Security and forcing seniors online to manage their payments.

“What an amazing back-door way to cut payments!” he wrote, sarcastically adding, “Gonna be some upset seniors at town halls!”

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8 pm EST.

