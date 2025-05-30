"It scares the poo-poo out of me": Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary warns U.S. as Huawei gains momentum with global developers

In a recent interview posted on his Instagram on May 30, 2025, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary expressed concern about the growing global developer support behind Huawei, warning that the U.S. is losing ground in the global tech ecosystem.

Ad

“It scares the poo-poo out of me when this guy says we're losing share dramatically quarter by quarter,” O’Leary told Fox Business.

He referred to an alarming trend in developer allegiance shifting away from U.S. technologies.

O'Leary emphasized the significance of maintaining dominance in the global developer stack to secure long-term leadership in AI and hardware platforms.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary warns U.S. is losing developer ground to Huawei

Developers are key to tech dominance

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kevin O’Leary emphasized that future leadership in technology relies more on developer commitment than on hardware sales or revenue.

He explained that it is important for every developer worldwide to contribute to what he called the "American stack of tech." He added:

“You want them sitting there grinding out code, attaching it to the tech stack that should dominate the world, and that's Nvidia, that's American technology.”

Ad

The Shark Tank investor described how past tech giants gained dominance through developer ecosystems, drawing comparisons to the rise of Apple and Samsung.

“Because the more you sell, the more market share you have and the more developers you have. That's how the iPhone became prominent. That's how Samsung became prominent, by getting all the developers underneath it, so you're not reinventing the wheel,” O’Leary explained.

Ad

He raised concerns about China’s developer population, noting that developers there, second only to the U.S. in number, are increasingly focusing on Huawei.

O’Leary warned that this shift toward a key "competitor" could weaken America's lead in critical tech sectors.

Huawei’s momentum and market share shift

Ad

O’Leary pointed out a major concern with the quarterly decline in American tech’s influence. He emphasized the rapid pace at which Huawei is gaining traction.

He attributed Huawei’s growth to its ability to attract a large portion of the global developer base, particularly in China.

As developers continue building on Huawei’s infrastructure, O’Leary believes it creates a compounding effect, which threatens to displace American platforms.

“So you're not reinventing the wheel,” he said.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor explained that when developers focus on one stack, it accelerates innovation and integration for that platform. He posed a critical question during the segment:

“Or do you want Huawei to dominate that?”

Strategic responses and global partnerships

Ad

In addressing how to mitigate Huawei’s rise, O’Leary referenced recent diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. The Shark Tank investor said,

“The UA deal last week was crucial. The most important stop was actually in Abu Dhabi.”

The United Arab Emirates, according to O’Leary, is now the third-largest investor in AI after the U.S. and China.

“They signaled, we're good with that, but let's start reciprocal deals. They want to invest in the United States. It's all good,” he said about the UAE’s alignment with the U.S. vision.

Ad

He explained that the visit to the Middle East served a strategic purpose, aiming to reduce China’s presence in the region.

The effort was part of a broader initiative to secure alliances, with the "deal" centered on ensuring China remained excluded from critical partnerships.

Stream Shark Tank anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More