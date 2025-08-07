The Challenge: Vets and New Threats' second episode took a sharp turn when Johnny &quot;Bananas&quot; Devenanzio's infatuation with rookie Dee Valladares caused her ex-fling, Will Gagnon to have a fiery breakdown. Titled &quot;We Used to Hook Up,&quot; the episode revealed Dee and Will’s past romantic entanglement, which boiled over during a night out when an intoxicated Will punched a bus seat, wallowed in self-pity, and later slammed his fist into drywall, leaving his hand swollen. The episode also introduced strategic shifts, including weekly partner reshuffles and the new &quot;hangnail&quot; role for players who lose their partners in elimination. After a grueling &quot;Laser Focus&quot; elimination, a laser-beam twist on &quot;Balls In&quot;, Blue Kim was sent home by Tay Wilcoxson, leaving Blue’s former partner, Derrick Kosinski, as the season’s first &quot;hangnail&quot;.Alliances solidified, with Dee, Yeremi Hykel, Leka, and Sydney Segal forming the &quot;Janes and the Jungle Man&quot; squad, echoing Bananas’ past power moves. The drama underscored the season’s volatile mix of romance, rivalry, and raw competition. The Challenge to keep calm for Will Gagnon View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWill’s drunken outburst over Dee and Johnny Bananas’ budding connection became the episode’s focal point, exposing his emotional volatility and poor impulse control. After punching a wall off-camera, he woke up remorseful, but the damage was done.The reaction cast a shadow over the competition, with veteran Cara Maria Sorbello predicting Dee’s alliance with Johnny would backfire. Meanwhile, the daily challenge, &quot;Side by Side,&quot; saw Turbo Çamkıran and Ayoleka 'Leka' Sodade outsmart rivals by decoding a dune buggy puzzle, securing safety and the power to nominate elimination contenders.This might jeopardize things for Will, as The Challenge house is where alliances hinge on trust and level-headedness. With Johnny leveraging the drama to become closer with Dee, now paired with Leroy Garrett, Will’s position in the game looks precarious.The &quot;Side by Side&quot; challenge required teams to memorize patterns on speeding dune buggies, but Turbo and Leka bypassed the chaos by spotting a hidden logic in the puzzle board itself. Their win granted Leka the power to nominate Blue Kim and Tay Wilcoxson for elimination.Turbo’s strategic prowess and Leka’s social maneuvering position them as early frontrunners, though their partnership will reset next week due to the rotating duo format.Who got eliminated on The Challenge episode 2?Derrick and Blue Kim on The Challenge (Image via Instagram/@bluebeachkim)Blue Kim's exit marked the season’s second casualty after a physically brutal elimination against Tay. Blue’s lack of endurance cost her the win, leaving Derrick Kosinski partnerless as the &quot;hangnail.&quot;This new role excludes him from the next daily challenge unless he secures a new teammate, a twist that could force risky alliances or leave veterans vulnerable. Meanwhile, Tay’s victory solidified her as a physical threat, potentially reshaping the women’s power structure.Who's still left in The Challenge?Adrienne NaylorAmerica LopezAneesa FerreiraAshley MitchellAviv MelmedJohnny &quot;Bananas&quot; DevenanzioBen DavisCara Maria SorbelloCedric HodgesChris &quot;CT&quot; TamburelloDee ValladaresDerek ChavezDerrick KosinskiGabe WaiIzzy FairthorneJake CornishJustin HinsleyAyoleka &quot;Leka&quot; SodadeLeonardo &quot;Leo&quot; DionicioLeroy GarrettMichaela BradshawNany GonzálezNia MooreOlivia KaiserSydney SegalTay WilcoxsonTurabi &quot;Turbo&quot; ÇamkıranWill GagnonYeremi HykelWatch The Challenge: Vets and New Threats as it airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.