Johnny Bananas reveals when he’ll retire from The Challenge

Johnny &quot;Bananas&quot; Devenanzio, the most decorated competitor in the history of The Challenge, recently opened up about his eventual retirement from the MTV competition series. The 43-year-old veteran, who has seven championship wins across 22 seasons, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that he'll know it's time to step away when his opponents stop fearing him.&quot;Once I see people cheering for me in a challenge or elimination, that's when I'll know it's time to go,&quot; he said.Ahead of The Challenge: Vets and New Threats premiere, he admitted the mental and physical toll of competing has become harder with age, joking that higher prize money might be the only thing to keep him returning. MTV has described the season as “new era” with a game that’s “never been more unpredictable.”Johnny's personal evolution on The Challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Johnny remains a dominant force, season 41 of The Challenge has presented new hurdles. He revealed rookie Olivia Kaiser quickly turned the international cast against him, forcing him to &quot;strap up&quot; for target-level gameplay from day one. The shift mirrors the season's overarching theme of veterans versus newcomers, as seen in the premiere's shocking elimination of an experienced pair.Johnny also acknowledged his real-life stability, including owning a Florida boxing studio which now clashes with the chaotic Challenge lifestyle, making each return decision harder.“When I was younger and I lived a more chaotic life. I can’t say I have a lot of stability in my life, but when I lived the more chaotic existence when I was younger and I didn’t necessarily need any sort of structure or routine or rhythm in my life, it didn’t really bother me,” he reflected with Us Weeky.Johnny's longevity in The Challenge stems from his psychological edge. He thrives as the house's &quot;biggest threat,&quot; a reputation solidified when Olivia convinced U.K. contestants he was &quot;the second coming of Satan&quot; this season. This dynamic fuels him.Johnny's still got itMTV's Johnny Bananas Hosts The Pool After Dark - Source: GettyHis seven wins, a franchise record in The Challenge, reflect a blend of strategic thinking and physical prowess, though he admits younger competitors now recover faster. Still, the financial incentive remains strong; when asked about returning, he joked that MTV would have to convince him with higher wages.&quot;The day people leave me alone or cheer for me is the day I'm done.&quot;Season 41's premiere underscored the growing threat rookies pose to veterans like Johnny. Host T.J. Lavin's new format paired champions with newcomers, testing adaptability. While he's praised his rookie partner as &quot;eager,&quot; their early struggles mirrored the elimination of another veteran duo, proof that past glory guarantees nothing.After getting a taste of working with rookies in episode one in the new season of The Challenge, Cara Maria Sorbello noted, &quot;It resets every season,&quot; a sentiment Johnny echoed when describing the &quot;emotional anguish&quot; of modern gameplay. His training regimen (boxing daily) hints at the escalating physical standards, but social strategy remains his true test.Watch The Challenge: Vets and New Threats on MTV every Wednesday at 8pm ET.