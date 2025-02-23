"Just basically yes or no" — When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban negotiated a deal with Rekkie

Brothers Fletcher, Henry, and David Pease appeared on Shark Tank season 15, episode 7, which aired on November 17, 2025. The entrepreneurs sought $300,000 in exchange for 10% equity in their company, Rekkie, which sells smart snow goggles with built-in heads-up displays. Mark Cuban saw potential in the product, and presented them with an offer, proposing $300,000 for 15% equity.

Ad

"Just basically yes or no. If you want Kevin, great."

The Pease brothers had also received an offer from Kevin O'Leary, and now had to decide if they wanted to partner with Mark or him. While Mark gave them an ultimatum, the business owners requested time to deliberate their decision. After a short discussion, they presented Mark with a counteroffer, seeking $300,000 for 12.5%.

When the Shark Tank investors asked the entrepreneurs why they could not go any higher than 12.5%, they explained that Rekkie could become a "really big company," by venturing into action sports, military, and law enforcement sections with time. Mark accepted their proposal and shook hands with them.

Ad

Trending

"Not a cold-weather sports enthusiast" — Shark Tank panelist Lori Greiner refuses to invest in Rekkie

Ad

The Pease brothers grew up skiing together and soon realized their main issue was getting separated and not knowing where the others were. Moreover, it was not feasible to access a phone in the middle of a ski run. Consequently, they created Rekkie goggles to combat those issues.

"The display projects directly onto the lens and just seems to float out in front of your forehead. With a quick glance, you can see where your friends are, how fast you're going, read your unread texts, control your music, answer phone calls, and so much more," one of the brothers said.

Ad

They explained that Rekkie was not a VR goggle that blocked the user's view. Instead, they had "state-of-the-art" clarity, anti-fog, and contrast-boosting technologies.

Shark Tank panelist Lori asked them to explain how it helped someone find their friends during a ski run. Fletcher explained that a group of friends could either have the Rekkie app which tracked the locations of the rest or use the built-in long-range radio in areas with low cell service.

Ad

Ad

David added that the app was equally user-friendly. All one needed to do was create a ski group, pair the goggles, and see on the map where everyone was. Barbara Corcoran, however, wanted to know if the goggles would tell the user the exact location of another person on the display instead of just showing how far they were. Henry confessed it was an update they were still working on.

When asked about their sales, the Pease brothers revealed they made $175,000 with "one ski season" under their belts. With a direct-to-customer model, the goggles were priced at $349. Although it cost $130 to make, the brothers believed they could lower that to $100 per unit. They also mentioned that they had a patent pending on the display.

Ad

The Shark Tank experts were impressed to hear that they founded Rekkie with a grant and $200,000 of their own money and no debt. Despite appreciating the product, Lori backed out of making an offer and said:

"The only thing for me is, is I am not a cold-weather sports enthusiast. But I think they're very cool. I don't think it's the right business for me. I know you'll do great and go far but in this one, I'm sorry, I'm out."

Ad

Ad

Kevin O'Leary presented them with a deal, offering $300,000 for a 20% stake with distributions of 20 cents for every dollar taken as income. Meanwhile, Barbara asked the brothers when they would incorporate the ski run location in the map feature. Henry said it depended on the R&D funding. Hearing that, the Shark Tank investor removed herself from further discussion.

Soon after, Mark offered his deal, which the brothers countered. After some thought, Mark accepted their counteroffer, surprising the other Sharks.

Ad

Episodes of Shark Tank can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback