King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Season 2: Who is Ken Goldin? Age, career, and more explored

The latest installment of Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 2 premiered on June 12, 2024, with eight episodes. The previous season debuted on April 28, 2023, with six episodes that delved into the world of turning collectibles into a lucrative multibillion-dollar enterprise.

Ken Goldin is renowned for selling billions worth of sports memorabilia. He is now offering a glimpse behind the curtain of his successful empire in the second installment of Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Fans of the show are excited to uncover more details about the famous Netflix star.

The official synopsis of the show reads :

"Ken Goldin and his smart team lead the action in this series that takes a look inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles."

Ken Goldin, the mastermind behind the reality transactional series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, will take center stage. The 58-year-old Goldin is the founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, a company dedicated to selling sports memorabilia and exquisite or high-end collectibles.

Goldin is a well-known expert in collectibles, particularly sports memorabilia. On the show, stars and athletes flock to Goldin Auctions House to buy or sell rare collectibles.

Who is Netflix's King of Collectibles Ken Goldin?

Ken Goldin grew up gathering baseball cards and understood that their value would go up as time passed. He was among the first to understand that jerseys, bats, and balls used in games could become extremely popular collectibles.

Ken graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from Drexel University. He was previously the CEO and co-founder of The Score Board Inc. and is currently the CEO and founder of Goldin Auctions.

Goldin's auctions have made history by selling some of the most valuable sports memorabilia to date. One notable achievement was the sale of Michael Jordan's game-worn 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which fetched an astonishing $10.1 million.

Additionally, the Netflix star Ken Goldin sold the LeBron James Triple Logoman Card for two million USD in the previous season of The King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

The King of Collectibles has successfully auctioned off Babe Ruth's 1920 Yankees road jersey for more than five million USD and also sold an Honus Wagner T206 card for over three million USD. Ken Goldin even managed to secure a deal for Joe DiMaggio's bat from his final game, fetching a price of over one million USD.

What viewers can expect from King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 2

The episode list for Netflix King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1: Catch of a Lifetime

Episode 2: Rookie Movies

Episode 3: Million Dollar Marvel

Episode 4: All That Bling

Episode 5: King Con

Episode 6: A Titanic Task

Episode 7: A Messi Situation

Episode 8: The Pop Culture Auction

In this season, Ken and his dedicated team at Goldin Auctions are on a quest to acquire a variety of rare and priceless collectibles. From renowned baseball cards to historic home run balls.

Through the series, they engage in intense negotiations to secure unique items. Among their most unique finds are a pristine set of Marvel trading cards and iconic sports memorabilia. As the season unfolds, they strive to achieve their goals at prestigious events like New York Comic Con and the pop culture auction.

All episodes of Season 2 of King of Collectibles: The Golden Touch are now streaming on Netflix.