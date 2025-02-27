"Leave your hotel room"- When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shared his five tips for work travel

In a LinkedIn post from March 4, 2020, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shared that he has a love/hate relationship with traveling. He noted that his work mandated a lot of travel, and over the years of moving places, he learned how to make his travel "effective, efficient, and enjoyable".

While being away from home, missing family, and living out of a suitcase was challenging, Robert explained that there were ways to ease these stressors and make travel more manageable.

Leaving the hotel room was one of the tips Herjavec shared. He noted that whenever he travels to a place, he doesn't just stay in his hotel room. He makes sure to go out whenever he has to work and wants to have food, as it feels more refreshing to him.

"Leave Your Hotel Room," one of his five tips read.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec's five work travel tips for a more manageable experience

1) Keep a suitcase packed

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec admitted that packing a suitcase was one of the "most frustrating parts of travel." To tackle this issue, he advised preparing in advance rather than waiting until the last minute. He suggested keeping a suitcase packed with essentials at all times, including a spare outfit, emphasizing that it is well worth it.

"My strategy is simple when thinking of what essentials to pack. I look at my feet, and work my way up: Socks, shoes, belt, etc. Review and relive your daily routine. What might you be forgetting? Have all of those items packed, including an extra laptop/phone charger! Your future self will thank you," the Shark Tank star added.

2) Stay hydrated

Robert emphasized the importance of water, pointing out how it was "critical for almost every function" of the body. He advised everyone to stay hydrated at all times, especially while on a plane with "dry, circulating air."

As an additional tip, he suggested pairing drinking water with an apple, as he shared that an apple not only helps with hydration but also provides "vitamins and healthy energy."

3) Get into the zone

The Shark Tank star shared that he was a "fanatic for showing up on time," so adjusting to time differences was incredibly important to him so that he could stay on schedule.

Robert noted that whenever someone enters other time zones, their bodies eventually adjust to it, however, it often comes at the cost of a few days of sleep adjustment. So, to adjust to new time zones, he suggested going to bed and waking up according to the local time.

4) Leave your hotel room

Robert shared that Avis Rent a Car founder, Warren Avis, once offered him a "great piece of travel advice," wherein he told him to "go out in public and be around other human beings.”

"I get it - it’s tempting to work in your room and have food delivered, but I strive to work and eat outside of my hotel room no matter where I go. It’s much more refreshing getting back to your hotel room at the end of the day. I encourage you to do the same — Get out and interact with people around you," the Shark Tank star added.

5) Leave your comfort zone

Robert acknowledged that while work travel can often feel "daunting," it also presents an "opportunity to visit new areas or try new things." He recommended setting aside some time to explore the new area and try at least one thing outside of work.

"Commit to do one thing outside of work — Go to a museum, eat at a top-rated restaurant, visit a city park or drive by a famous monument. If you’re traveling alone and don’t think your outing will be fun, let me remind you, it’s good to do things outside of your comfort zone!" he concluded.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

