"Likable and quirky": Survivor host Jeff Probst shares what to expect from the new cast of season 49

Following the conclusion of Survivor 48, host Jeff Probst revealed what lies ahead for the upcoming season. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly on May 21, 2025, Probst offered a clear description of the new players:

“This is a very likable and quirky group of players that are going to encounter a Fijian summer so sweltering it feels like the jungle is breathing on you.”

The first footage of season 49 also highlighted the new cast’s wide range of approaches and personalities, with several contestants using unique self-descriptions and strategies to frame how they intend to play the game.

Cast preview shows distinct self-presentation styles

Early footage from the season features castaways delivering a variety of personal introductions. One season 49 contestant said:

“My name is Rizzo, but I go by the man, the myth, the legend, R-I-Z-G-O-D. Riz God, baby!”

Another described her approach through metaphor, stating:

“I kind of want to play this game like as a mermaid. You know, lure people in with my words and before they know it, they're drowning.”

The preview also included commentary from a Capitol Hill staffer. He explained that his experience working in a political environment had helped prepare him for the social dynamics of Survivor. This was because one of his favorite pastimes, as he said, was "kissing butt." A mother of two framed her appearance with a practical outlook, saying:

“It was not hard leaving my family at home. As a mother of a five and a four-year-old, this is vacation.”

Additional comments from cast members include a law enforcement officer who explained that their experience involves running toward "chaos," which they see reflected in the environment of Survivor. Another contestant shared that when they applied to be on Survivor, their parents laughed in disbelief, but despite that skepticism, they succeeded in becoming part of the cast.

Climate conditions could shape gameplay dynamics

In addition to the cast’s individual qualities, the physical setting will likely be a significant factor in season 49. This view was reinforced in the trailer by a contestant who stated:

“I feel like this is when Survivor turns into a horror movie.”

Based on filming patterns, it is understood that the season was recorded in the summer months. CBS has confirmed that the series will return in the fall, but the exact premiere date has not been announced. The season will follow the current 26-day format, which has been the standard in the show's “new era.”

Schedule and format to follow recent seasons

The premiere of season 49 is expected to air in fall 2025, though CBS has not released a specific date. The first episode will be two hours long. All subsequent episodes will follow the extended 90-minute format first introduced in season 45. The trailer also featured one contestant saying:

“Being a journalist is freaking cutthroat. I can easily pulverize all of these suckers.”

Another participant referenced workplace experience by commenting:

“Survivor feels like a culmination of my entire life. Everything has led me to this moment.”

Season 49 precedes the returnee-focused season 50 and will continue the franchise’s current structure. Based on the typical episode count, the season is projected to conclude in mid to late December.

