Who went home on Survivor season 48 episode 12? Details explored

Survivor season 48 episode 12, which aired May 14, 2025, unfolded with a decisive shift in gameplay as several castaways reconsidered their alliances heading into the Final Six. By the end of the episode, Shauhin Davari was voted out, becoming the thirteenth person eliminated and the sixth member of the jury.

Although Shauhin expected to move forward with his original alliance, other players pursued a new strategy that led to his unexpected departure. A mixture of misinformation, strategic repositioning, and shifting trust contributed to the outcome as the remaining contestants aimed to secure their spots in the endgame.

Elimination and episode overview on Survivor season 48

Heading into the Final Six vote

The Survivor episode began with castaways returning from tribal council, where Mitch Guerra narrowly avoided elimination. Eva Erickson, confident in her four-person alliance with Joe Hunter, Kyle Fraser, and Shauhin Davari, expected they would next target either Mitch or Kamilla Karthigesu.

The following morning, members of that alliance agreed on the plan to vote Mitch out. However, Kyle expressed doubts in private, torn between his alliance and his close connection to Kamilla, who was on the outside of the majority.

Kyle’s uncertainty led to a conversation with Kamilla about targeting Joe, whom they viewed as a significant threat to win the game. Kamilla suggested this moment could be their last opportunity to act.

Although Kyle didn’t act immediately on the idea of voting out Joe, the conversation marked a turning point in his approach.

Challenge results and reward dynamics

The Survivor reward challenge involved an endurance test on a slanted platform during a rainstorm. Shauhin won the challenge and selected Joe and Kyle to join him on the reward, which included a meal and letters from home. During the reward, Joe spoke about losing his sister, and the group shared emotional moments.

Back at camp, Kamilla, Mitch, and Eva were left behind. Mitch and Kamilla expressed frustration over Joe being chosen for the reward, while Eva felt sidelined by her alliance. Meanwhile, Kyle and Kamilla developed a plan to shift the vote away from Mitch and instead target Shauhin.

Kyle proposed lying to Joe and Eva by telling them Shauhin had a hidden immunity idol and had flipped on them. Their goal was to shift perception and place doubt on Shauhin’s loyalty.

Immunity challenge and pre-tribal shifts

The Survivor immunity challenge required players to balance on a barrel, crawl under a net, and complete a ball maze. Joe won the challenge, securing his safety. With Joe immune, Kyle moved forward with the plan to sway Eva and him.

He informed Joe of Shauhin’s alleged plan to target Eva and claimed Shauhin had shown Kamilla an idol. Joe did not immediately trust the story but chose to verify the claims with others.

Kamilla confirmed Kyle’s story, and Joe remained cautious. When he questioned Shauhin directly, Shauhin denied any idol and reaffirmed the vote for Mitch. The conflicting accounts caused uncertainty, but Joe and Eva ultimately aligned with Kyle and Kamilla’s plan.

Tribal council outcome and remaining players

At the Survivor tribal council, castaways discussed the growing difficulty of decision-making and the influence of paranoia. Kyle acknowledged the complexity of navigating trust at this stage. After the votes were cast, Jeff Probst revealed the result: Shauhin received four votes and was eliminated. He left without incident, becoming the sixth juror.

Following Shauhin’s exit, five players remain in the game. Eva Erickson continues to work closely with Joe Hunter, while Kamilla Karthigesu and Kyle Fraser have solidified a strategic partnership. Mitch Guerra, who was previously on the outside, remains in the mix as the group heads into the final stretch.

Catch Survivor 48's finale on CBS.

