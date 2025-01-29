"Lost my sweetheart" – Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran discusses losing a $800,000 trailer during L.A. fires

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran lost her mobile home in the recent Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed the Tahitian Terrace Park community. The star purchased the two-and-a-half-bedroom trailer in 2017 for $800,000 and invested an additional $150,000 in renovations.

The fire consumed 150 homes in the beachside community. Many residents including seniors lost their life savings in the disaster. Corcoran discovered the loss while vacationing with her daughter. She spoke about the loss in an interview with The New York Times on January 28, 2025.

"I feel like I lost my sweetheart. I thought I'd have it forever and that I'd leave it to my daughter. This was a piece of who I was. I really had an emotional attachment to it. It was like a little lover," she shared.

The Shark Tank star immediately launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her displaced neighbors.

"I'll never go back. I can't even see the pictures. I'm protecting myself. That house was only associated with fun. I drank too much there. I ate too much there," Corcoran told The New York Times.

She shared that everyone who stayed at the property sent photos of their best memories after learning about the fire. The destruction impacted the entire close-knit community, with many seniors losing homes they had invested in over decades.

Property details and acquisition story

As seen during a July 21, 2023, property tour with host Caleb Simpson, the mobile home featured sophisticated design elements throughout its spaces. A distinctive navy blue and white kitchen backsplash from her New York City penthouse added personal history to the home. The kitchen included modern amenities like a baby-blue Smeg fridge and wine storage shelf.

The bathroom housed a premium free-standing bathtub that Corcoran revealed cost more than all the furniture combined. Light wood countertops and white cabinets created a bright, beachy atmosphere throughout. A sizeable terrace extended the living space outdoors, protected by a yellow and white awning.

Corcoran shared that the $800 monthly maintenance fee covered community amenities. In the same tour, she shared how she specifically chose this modest-sized home despite owning larger properties because she appreciated its cozy dimensions. The Shark Tank star secured the property through a different arrangement with the previous owner.

The mobile home wasn't listed for sale when she first saw it. Her determination led her to make an unconventional offer, giving the hesitant owner lifetime usage rights to the property.

"I said, 'What if you could use it whenever you want for your life?' And she said, 'Yeah that would be good.' She sold it to me," Corcoran explained to Simpson during during home tour.

The agreement proved beneficial as the previous owners only returned twice in four years according to Corcoran's 2023 interview with host Caleb Simpson.

Current status

The Shark Tank star contributed $100,000 of her money to start the community relief fund. The GoFundMe campaign has raised $181,519 toward its $600,000 goal as of January 2025. The funds provide direct assistance to displaced residents, helping with rent payments, clothing purchases, and basic necessities.

Corcoran manages the distribution of funds based on individual resident needs, from replacing walkers to securing temporary housing. The rebuilding process continues as the community works to recover from the devastating loss.

The fire marked the end of a five-year period that Corcoran described as a time filled with warmth and community connection in the beachside neighborhood.

Fans can watch Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank season 16.

