Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48 recap: Kerok and Britney visit their new home while Melissa tries on wedding dresses

Love After Lockup, the reality television series that chronicles the lives of recently released felons and their significant others, has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2018. The show, which airs on We TV, has now reached its fifth season, offering viewers a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of couples navigating life after incarceration.

As part of the show's fifth season, cameras have been following the journeys of several couples, including Kerok and Britney from Richmond, Virginia, Melissa and Louie from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Zeruiah and Troy from Syracuse, Bianca and Daniel from Scottsdale, Kimberly and Joey from Eden, Tennie and Robert from Yukon, and Justine and Michael from Las Vegas.

Episode 48 of season 5 saw Kerok and Britney take a significant step towards building their future together as they visited their new home. At the same time, Melissa prepared for a major milestone as she tried on some wedding dresses.

What happened in Love After Lockup season 5 episode 48?

The latest episode of Love After Lockup kicked off with Troy and Zeruiah planning to celebrate their anniversary by driving up to a charity event and giving away food to the needy. Before they could leave, Troy saw an officer restrict Zeruiah's car due to unpaid parking tickets. She revealed that, fortunately, they were able to pay the $550 fine as they had a few thousand in their account.

As they drove by to the event, Zeruiah got irked by Troy's constant texting in the car. She expressed that it showed Troy's lack of sincerity as they should be spending time together.

"We got mad stuff we need to be doing right now. And what are you doing," Zeruiah stated.

Kerok and Britney visited their new home in Houston on Love After Lockup, a moment Britney had eagerly anticipated. Having wanted to relocate from Richmond to Houston, Britney's probation period of 30 days had hindered her plans. Kerok, however, was less than thrilled about the arrangement, as he had envisioned living with his wife in their new house.

Kerok acknowledged that the situation weighed heavily on his mental well-being, given the circumstances. He reflected on the challenges he and Britney had faced, noting that their struggles would continue even after they finally settled into their new home, albeit temporarily.

Later, Melissa went to check out some wedding dresses with her friends, which also included Louie's mom, Donna. The future mother-in-law wasn't happy about being picked up at the venue by Melissa's sister, Cherie, and not herself. Regardless, the ladies judged the outfits as the bride-to-be tried on different dresses.

Donna later remarked that Melissa shouldn't be looking at white dresses as it was too traditional. Melissa disregarded Donna's opinion as she felt that she had been married far too many times. Melissa's sister and her friend also started talking negatively about wanting to get married so soon.

They later speculated about where Louie got the ring as it was too expensive and probably could have stolen it.

Really, that ring, I'm in shock. You really think he could afford a ring like that? There's no way he could afford a ring like that," Cherie said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kimberly grew suspicious of Joey's behavior on Love After Lockup, sensing that he wasn't being his usual self. She requested him to take a drug test, as she feared he had relapsed into substance abuse. It was revealed that Joey had spent eight hours in urgent care, further fueling Kimberly's concerns.

Kimberly expressed her worries about the well-being of their two young sons and Joey himself. Joey responded by asking why she was concerned, citing his poor health as the reason. Kimberly, however, was unconvinced and felt that Joey's actions were suspicious.

In a moment of introspection, Kimberly admitted that she was starting to doubt Joey's sincerity, which made her feel uneasy about sharing a bed with him. She felt that Joey's behavior was becoming shady.

When Kimberly insisted that Joey take a drug test on Love After Lockup, he initially claimed that he couldn't urinate. He then proceeded to walk around for 45 minutes, with Kimberly closely monitoring his every move. Eventually, Joey relented and provided a urine sample, which revealed that he had been using multiple substances. The test results left Kimberly shocked and distraught.

