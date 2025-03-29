Love After Lockup season 5 episode 66 recap: Damodrick gets released while Brooklyn has a conversation with Brian

Love After Lockup season 5 episode 66, which aired on March 28, 2025, followed several cast members as they adjusted to changes in their lives and relationships. One of the main storylines focused on Damodrick's release from prison and his reunion with Quiana.

She was waiting for him outside the facility and spoke to a police officer before he walked out. Their interaction reflected their bond and future plans. Another storyline in the episode involved Brooklyn, who received a call from her boyfriend Brian while she was out with friends.

They discussed her brother’s concerns and their relationship status. The conversation touched on past issues and Brooklyn’s thoughts about trust. Other episode highlights included the release of Julius and Michael from prison. Furthermore, the episode continued to show how individuals and couples handle communication, expectations, and the shift from incarceration to life outside.

Damodrick's release and reflections on the past in Love After Lockup

Damodrick was released from prison after two years, and Quiana was there waiting for him in Love After Lockup. She got a call from a police officer confirming her presence, and the moment he walked out, she ran toward him and hugged him. Damodrick reassured her,

"Don't cry, don't cry. It's okay, it's happy, we're here," he shared.

He told her that it felt "great to be free," and expressed that he never wanted to return to prison. In the car, Quiana’s stepfather asked him how long he would be on probation. Damodrick replied that it was three years of probation and added,

"Cause that's when I get out from my monitor."

In a confessional, he shared that he never imagined himself in jail. His college major was physical therapy, but he said he got involved with the wrong crowd — people who were already under police scrutiny. After being shot in the shoulder, he was convicted of "Firearm under felony indictment."

Damodrick and Quiana met when he was 16 and she was 12, and they’ve been together since. He shared his plans with her that he was going to "propose" to her in Love After Lockup.

Quiana said she wanted a future with him and shared that she had been to college and worked in multiple jobs. Her stepfather supported their relationship as well.

"Y’all both deserve to be happy and a relationship you don’t have to worry about nonsense," he said.

Brooklyn’s phone call with Brian

While out with friends, Brooklyn received a phone call from her boyfriend Brian in Love After Lockup. He asked who she was with, and she replied she was with Mani, Ray, her brother Jermaine, and others. She told Brian about Jermaine, questioning what would happen once Brian was released and whether she would be taking care of him.

"You know me, they don't," Brian replied.

Brooklyn responded,

"I'm the older sister, I know what's going on."

She asked Brian if he loved her, and he said, "Of course, I do." In a confessional, Brooklyn shared that since they've been together, they've been "100% faithful." However, she admitted that he started talking to someone else, a woman from New Jersey, when they became official. She referred to her as the "Jersey bi**h."

Still, Brooklyn said her intuition would tell her if something was going on, and she believed nothing was. As their conversation came to a close, Brooklyn told Brian she just wanted to hear his voice. After hanging up, she returned to her friends, explaining her delay by saying she had been talking to her "man."

Watch new episodes of Love After Lockup airing every Friday at 8 pm ET on WeTV.

